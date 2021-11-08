Michael Bisping responds to Dillon Danis' claim that 'The Count' ran away from him at UFC 268

Michael Bisping has responded to Dillon Danis’ claim that the UFC legend ran away from him at UFC 268. Bisping asserted that he flipped off Danis at the event and confirmed that he didn’t run away from the venue.

In a video posted by Michael Bisping on his official YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ is seen reacting to the fights at UFC 268. During a segment in the video alongside middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, Bisping put forth the following statements against Dillon Danis:

“F**king D**do Danis has been talking sh** all week. He’s down there. I walked past him before. And as I walked past him, I just went like that,” Bisping gestured that he flipped Danis the bird. ‘The Count’ added, “But he’s put on Twitter that I ran away from him. Me and Marvin [Vettori], we’re gonna f**k him up.”

You can watch the segment featuring Michael Bisping responding to Dillon Danis in the video below:

Apart from his run-in with Michael Bisping, Dillon Danis was allegedly slapped by Ali Abdelaziz

The consensus is that a fight between Dillon Danis and Michael Bisping is unlikely ever to materialize, despite all the trash talk between them. While Danis is still an active MMA competitor, Bisping last competed in November 2017 and announced his retirement the following year. ‘The Count’ now serves as a UFC commentator and analyst.

Regardless, Dillon Danis seemingly got into a fight with another well-known MMA personality at UFC 268. The individual in question is Dominance MMA founder and president Ali Abdelaziz.

According to John Morgan of MMA Junkie, Dillon Danis was slapped by Ali Abdelaziz at the MSG arena. The alleged incident transpired while the UFC 268 event was underway. Danis was reportedly removed from the arena after the incident. Additionally, Morgan noted that the altercation was witnessed by multiple people.

John Morgan @MMAjunkieJohn



Reached out to Ali Abdelaziz slapped Dillon Danis backstage tonight at #UFC268 according to multiple people who witnessed the incident. Danis was then apparently removed from the building.Reached out to @AliAbdelaziz00 , but he declined to comment. Ali Abdelaziz slapped Dillon Danis backstage tonight at #UFC268 according to multiple people who witnessed the incident. Danis was then apparently removed from the building.Reached out to @AliAbdelaziz00, but he declined to comment.

Ali Abdelaziz posted the following pair of tweets after UFC 268:

Ali Abdelaziz has long served as the manager of Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov, who’s known to be Conor McGregor’s biggest rival. Dillon Danis is McGregor’s friend and teammate. Danis is also the first person whom ‘The Eagle’ attacked during the infamous UFC 229 brawl back in 2018.

Needless to say, Dillon Danis and Ali Abdelaziz are still not on good terms. Danis has now taken to his Instagram Stories and jibed at Abdelaziz’s past as an FBI informant. Moreover, the multi-time BJJ world champion has also insinuated that Morgan’s report has no truth to it.

Presently, Dillon Danis is still recovering from his knee injury issues. His most recent MMA fight took place in 2019. He’s been out of action due to the aforementioned injury issues. Nevertheless, Danis recently alluded to facing YouTube megastar Jake Paul in a boxing match.

