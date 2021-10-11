"He's just proper annoying" - Paddy Pimblett explains why he hates Colby Covington

Paddy Pimblett has referred to Colby Covington as “annoying.” He explained why he dislikes fighters who adopt a contrived persona to promote themselves.

In an edition of the Anything Goes with James English podcast, Paddy Pimblett opened up on multiple topics. One of the topics discussed was Pimblett’s popularity. ‘The Baddy’ suggested that the fans love him because of his authenticity. Pimblett then proceeded to criticize UFC welterweight Colby Covington:

“Lad, that’s just me. I hate people who put personas and that on, lad. Like, I hate Colby Covington, lad. Don’t know you know him or no, but I hate him, lad... Lad, he’s just proper annoying. Like, I’ve been told he’s got a ghostwriter and all that, lad. Doesn’t even come up with all his own stuff he comes out with. That’s all an act, isn’t it? It’s all an act. Everything he does. Behind the cameras, he’s not like that. When there’s no cameras there, he’s not like that. And that just infuriates me, lad. He’s just fake.”

Pimblett continued expressing his dislike for fake personalities in the UFC, saying:

“There’s a few, yeah. But he’s meant to be the worst one. But, yeah, there’s a few people like that who are like – They act different in front of cameras. And that just rubs me up the wrong way, lad. People who do that are bad helmets… Like, you have to be yourself. That’s why I am. That’s why people like me because I’m just authentic, lad. What you see is what you get. I can’t help myself.”

You can watch Paddy Pimblett and James English’s conversation in the video below:

Paddy Pimblett’s UFC goals and Colby Covington’s road to redemption

After turning down a few opportunities to compete in the UFC earlier in his career, Paddy Pimblett finally made his octagon debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till this September. Pimblett secured a first-round KO win over Luigi Vendramini.

‘The Baddy’ has vowed to become the UFC’s next megastar and has his sights set on the top-tier lightweights he intends to face within the next couple of years. Furthermore, Paddy Pimblett recently hinted at fighting again very soon.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington has a shot at redemption and a chance to capture the undisputed UFC welterweight title. ‘Chaos’ is scheduled to face reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC 268 is shaping up to be 🔥🔥🔥 UFC 268 is shaping up to be 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wWYVThyy38

