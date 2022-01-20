Dillon Danis offers to pay one fan $1000 if Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Dillon Danis has offered to pay one fan $1,000 if Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane in their all-important UFC heavyweight title matchup at UFC 270.

On Twitter, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and Bellator MMA fighter posted a tweet that reads:

“If Francis Ngannou beats Ciryl Gane I’ll give one person who likes this tweet $1000 Must be following to win! @dillondanis”

Dillon Danis @dillondanis



MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently jibed at the Bellator fighter for his habit of offering fans financial rewards akin to the offer he’s made in the aforementioned tweet.

Back in the first week of the New Year, Helwani posted a tweet in support of Danis’ longtime rival, YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Jake Paul @jakepaul



Dillon Danis responded to this by posting and then deleting a tweet wherein he labeled Ariel Helwani “a b**ch”.

Danis tweeted:

“ariel your such a b**ch”

This, in turn, resulted in Helwani posting a series of tweets aimed at Danis. He notably suggested that Danis offers fans money simply to gain more followers on his social media accounts.

Helwani tweeted:

“Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this?”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this? Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this?

‘El Jefe’, on his part, eventually hit back at Helwani by claiming that he’s been fired from every place he’s worked at. Dillon Danis has been dealing with knee injury issues for the past several months and hasn’t competed in an MMA fight since 2019.

Danis continues to lobby for a boxing match against Jake Paul and has vowed to retire if he gets knocked out by ‘The Problem Child’. While Paul holds a professional boxing record of 5 wins and 0 losses, ‘El Jefe’ is yet to make his professional boxing debut.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever

Francis Ngannou reveals his toughest UFC opponents ahead of UFC 270

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will face interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22nd to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Ahead of his pivotal showdown against the undefeated Frenchman, Ngannou revealed who his toughest foes were inside the octagon.

In a video on his YouTube channel, ‘The Predator’ stated:

“Well, I didn’t have a chance to explore them [my opponents], how tough they are; except of Stipe [Miocic]. He’s by far my toughest opponent and if I wanna bring somebody in, it’ll be Curtis Blaydes. My second fight in the UFC was Curtis Blaydes. And I was very surprised how he was moving for a wrestler and he was able to mix things up. But, yeah, those were like my two toughest opponents that I had to experience.”

