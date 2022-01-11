Dillon Danis trolls Ariel Helwani in latest tweet

Dillon Danis has hilariously trolled Ariel Helwani in a tweet that showed the renowned MMA journalist on the cover of a phony book. The book's title puts Helwani in a less than positive light as it mocked his feud with UFC president Dana White.

The Bellator fighter's scathing message was posted on Twitter yesterday. The title that accompanied the fake book read:

"Nobody left to get fired by. An autobiography by the guy Dana White made cry: Ariel Helwani."

The caption that accompanied the book was equally mocking:

"great read this morning."

The tweet Danis put out was met with ridicule from fans who came to the defense of Helwani. The retaliation jokes centered around the Bellator middleweight's relationship with Conor McGregor, who is a longtime training partner of the 28-year-old.

What did Ariel Helwani say about Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis' post seemingly came in retaliation for a series of tweets that Ariel Helwani put out a week prior. The 39-year-old journalist took to social media to mock Danis' relatively unsuccessful MMA career.

At the start of the new year, the Canadian attempted to cheer up his fans by encouraging them to think about their lives compared to Danis. He implied that their lives could be similar to the New York native’s, who he stated has unsuccessfully begged for a fight with Jake Paul for three years.

"Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that. In other words, you could be @dillondanis."

The 28-year-old has attempted to fight the YouTube megastar in a boxing match, but to no avail. However, the 2-0 Bellator fighter initially received an offer to fight Jake Paul, but he turned it down because of a knee injury.

The feud between 'El Jefe' and 'The Problem Child' is ongoing. The most recent jab saw Danis claim he'll retire if Jake Paul "sleeps" him.

