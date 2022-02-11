Israel Adesanya posts audio clip to mock Robert Whittaker’s ‘good guy’ image

Israel Adesanya has posted an audio clip of Robert Whittaker that appears to be an attempt to mock his longtime rival’s ‘good guy’ image. ‘The Last Stylebender’ tweeted a brief audio clip in which Whittaker can be heard referring to him as “a piece of sh**.”

Additionally, the cover image of the audio clip is comprised of a caption alongside an image of the popular animated cartoon character Bugs Bunny. The caption is seemingly a jibe at certain sections of the MMA community who often suggest that one simply cannot dislike a good guy like Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya has likened himself to Bugs Bunny in this context – alluding to the cartoon character’s famed intelligence – and wittily responded to the aforementioned suggestion by posting the audio clip of Whittaker’s trash talk. In the audio clip, Whittaker can be heard stating the following:

“I don’t know. Let’s not talk too much about Israel because I think he’s a piece of sh**.”

You can hear the audio clip of Robert Whittaker talking about Israel Adesanya in the tweet below:

Adesanya defeated Whittaker via second-round KO in their first fight at UFC 243 in October 2019. ‘The Reaper’ has often pointed out that his loss against Adesanya in that fight was due to his ego and because of him being a tad emotional while fighting ‘The Last Stylebender.’

Meanwhile, the middleweight kingpin addressed this in an interview with Stake and asserted that Whittaker isn’t the good guy that most people like to believe he is. Adesanya said:

“People kept saying what a good guy he is, but trust me he’s not. You don’t see that behind the scenes. And now he’s admitted it was his ego that got the best of him – well I told you so, he should have listened to me!”

Israel Adesanya on Robert Whittaker’s improvements since their first fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to defend his title in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12th. In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, Adesanya addressed what’s been a hot-button topic ahead of UFC 271. The topic in question is the significant improvements that many believe Whittaker has made to his MMA skill-set.

Since their first fight, Whittaker has amassed an impressive three-fight win streak with brilliant performances against top-tier competition. Regardless, Adesanya is confident that Whittaker’s improvements won’t be enough to beat him at UFC 271. Adesanya said:

"He improved, yes, but not to the point where people are blowing it up to these proportions. I think people just have low standards, that's all. I have high standards... Doesn't really faze me that well."

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss the Whittaker rematch below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku