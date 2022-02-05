Watch: Insane wrestling drill leaves Israel Adesanya exhausted as he gears up for Robert Whittaker rematch

Israel Adesanya appears to have been worn out after an intense wrestling drill ahead of his rematch against Robert Whittaker.

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been training hard with City Kickboxing for his forthcoming rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 next week.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya gave fans a glimpse of an intense training session ahead of his upcoming rematch with 'The Reaper'.

Under the tutelage of City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman, Adesanya could be seen performing several tough drills, primarily wrestling. The champion also tossed and took down a couple of his sparring partners during the session.

In the end, the 32-year-old was left exhausted and was finding it hard to stand back up. He then finally stood up and walked out of the gym to get some fresh air.

Watch Adesanya's insane wrestling training below:

Israel Adesanya's prediciton for the rematch with Robert Whittaker

As expected, both Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are confident heading into their second UFC showdown.

The pair first met inside the octagon at UFC 243 where Adesanya thumped Whittaker in less than two rounds. This time, 'The Last Stylebender' is certain the outcome will be the same.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Stylebender makes a statement and finishes Robert Whittaker in the second round!



The UNDISPUTED champ!



#UFC243 ISRAEL ADESANYA IS THE TRUTH!Stylebender makes a statement and finishes Robert Whittaker in the second round!The UNDISPUTED champ! ISRAEL ADESANYA IS THE TRUTH! 😱Stylebender makes a statement and finishes Robert Whittaker in the second round!The UNDISPUTED champ! 🏆#UFC243 https://t.co/c55lbZd2kq

Whittaker earlier claimed he had jotted down the "blueprint" set by Jan Blachowicz, the only fighter to defeat Adesanya in MMA.

However, according to 'The Last Stylebender':

“My prediction is that I am going to f*ck Whittaker up again,” Adesanya said in an interview with Stake. "Last time he said ‘Kevin Gastelum has given the blueprint on how to beat Adesanya,’ and now he’s saying ‘Jan [Blachowicz] has given the blueprint.’ He needs to write his own blueprint. If he wants to copy someone else’s work, then by all means try, because it went so well last time for him when we fought."

Adesanya added that Whittaker will be trying to take the fight to the ground. Confident about his grappling game, the champion predicts that once they grapple, Whittaker will realize he doesn't stand a chance.

Also Read Article Continues below

“He can’t stand with me, so I know he will be forced to grapple," he speculated. "Whittaker may have learned from his mistakes from last time for maybe a round or so, but then trust me, he will revert back to those errors. Once he feels what he felt last time, he won’t know where to turn. Also, he didn’t even grapple with me last time. He didn’t really feel me. You can ask any of my previous opponents; they will tell you. So once he feels me in a grapple, then he will get shook again.”

Edited by David Andrew