"I mean, they're my sons" - Kamaru Usman on if Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight brings him a sense of pride

Kamaru Usman recently shared his candid thoughts on having beaten both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Four of Usman's five title defenses were against Masvidal and Covington. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' beat the pair twice apiece to retain his UFC welterweight title.

Ahead of Masvidal and Covington's much-awaited clash at UFC 272, Usman was asked if he prides himself on the aforementioned wins. According to the reigning champion, that wasn't the case because after a lengthy rivalry with the pair, he learned to respect them in the process.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Usman said:

“I mean, they’re my sons [laughs]. I’m just, I have a sense of content because I was able to weather their storms. And their smack talk and everything and come out victorious. I have that sense of content in it. But when you share the octagon with these guys for as long as I did they kind of make you feel like a fan. You kind of get that mutual respect for them."

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Kamaru Usman fought Colby Covington for the first time at UFC 245 in 2019. Their bout was a back-and-forth encounter, with both fighters enjoying success at various points. Usman ultimately came away with a fifth-round TKO victory. In their rematch at UFC 268 last year, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won via unanimous decision following a razor-thin contest.

Usman fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in 2020 and cruised to a unanimous decision victory on the night. The duo locked horns for the second time at UFC 261 last year, where the welterweight champ viciously knocked out 'Gamebred' in the second round.

[ 🗓 It’s that time of the year! We’re kicking off #UFCHonors 2021 with the first nominee for Fan Choice KO of the year - @Usman84kg at UFC 261 #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires 🗓 It’s that time of the year! We’re kicking off #UFCHonors 2021 with the first nominee for Fan Choice KO of the year - @Usman84kg at UFC 261 👊[ 🏆 #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires ] https://t.co/JKlNQV7KHI

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington guarantee a bloody fight

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is one of the most heated and bitter feuds in the UFC today.

The duo used to train and live together for many years before their friendship fell apart a few years ago. Since then, both fighters have vowed to do horrific things to one another when they eventually lock horns. Masvidal has vowed to leave Covington in a "critical condition" after their fight.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jorge Masvidal expects Colby Covington to be in "critical condition" after #UFC272 Jorge Masvidal expects Colby Covington to be in "critical condition" after #UFC272 😬 https://t.co/sJ5B9JsHlQ

As expected, Covington clapped back and made his own pitch. According to him, their bout will be Masvidal's "career-ending funeral." In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Chaos' said:

“I see a lot of pain. I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. It’s not gonna be a baptism, it’s gonna be a funeral. Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent. And it’s not gonna be quick. I could easily finish it quick. I used to do it all the time behind closed doors. But this one I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer, and it’s probably gonna be the first time in UFC history you see a guy in a main event verbally tap out and say he can’t take no more of a beating.”

Watch Colby Covington's interview with TMZ Sports below:

