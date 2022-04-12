“I’m the superstar kid” - Ian Garry opens up about his comeback timeline and next fight after UFC 273

Ian Garry has labeled himself the “superstar kid.”

The 24-year-old Irishman made his second octagon appearance at UFC 273 on April 9, defeating Darian Weeks via unanimous decision and taking his UFC record to 2-0.

Garry boasts an impressive professional MMA record of 9 wins and 0 losses.

In an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garry opened up about his UFC 273 performance and his future plans.

‘The Future’ revealed that he’d like to return during the UFC’s International Fight Week in July.

Intriguingly, the UFC 276 event will transpire in Las Vegas on July 2 during International Fight Week. It’s expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of 2022.

While Garry insinuated that he’d like to compete at UFC 276 in Vegas, Helwani asked whether he’s targeting anyone in particular for his next fight. The rising MMA star responded by stating:

“No, Ariel. I mean, I’m in a position where I’ve got all the hype. I’m the superstar kid that people are talking about. And I just want to show up, and put on amazing fights, and knock people out. So, for me, it’s just a case of letting the UFC do what they do. They will pick a match that they want to see happen that will excite the fans.”

“I don’t care if it’s someone like; if it’s another newbie they want me to beat up, or the guy who’s been around the division for years and they want to see me tested.”

Garry emphasized that his opponent is irrelevant, adding that he’s simply focused on himself and will fight anyone the UFC sends his way.

He said that the UFC recognized his potential, which is why they’ve had him fight in consecutive pay-per-view events.

Watch Ian Garry’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Ian Garry wants to replicate Georges St-Pierre’s success at beating his opponents

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Megan Olivi after UFC 273, Ian Garry outlined his plans to become a truly well-rounded MMA combatant.

The striking savant explained that akin to how MMA legend Georges St-Pierre defeated his opponents at their own game, he’d like to do the same.

Garry, who recently shifted base from Dublin to the world-renowned Sanford MMA gym in Florida, has consistently maintained that he’ll keep evolving as a fighter. ‘The Future’ said:

"As we grow, I also have to do what GSP did. I'll start to beat people at their own game, I'll start to take down wrestlers, I'll start to outstrike strikers and I want to be able to do absolutely everything to anybody on this planet and it comes with time."

