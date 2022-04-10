"F**k cancer and f**k shitty fighter pay" - Jake Paul pledges $10K to fundraiser after Mike Malott's post-fight call-out  

Jake Paul has pledged $10k to a cancer fundraiser for Mike Malott's boxing coach's daughter. 'The Problem Child' also promised the assistance of his anti-bullying charity organization Boxing Bullies. Taking yet another dig at the UFC's fighter pay, Paul wrote on Instagram:

"@michael_malott, congrats on the win. Count me and @Boxingbullies in for $10K. Fuck cancer and fuck shitty fighter pay."

Mike Malott scored a spectacular first-round TKO win over Mickey Gall in his promotional debut at UFC 273. In an impressive post-fight interview, Malott pledged his show money of $10K to a cancer fundraiser for his coach Joey Rodriguez's daughter. Rodriguez's 15-year-old daughter is currently battling Stage 3 Lymphoma. Urging fans and fellow fighters to donate to his efforts, 'Proper' said in his post-fight octagon interview:

"Guys, if I could please direct you to my Instagram. The link in my bio... Someone close to me, his kid was diagnosed with cancer. His 15-year-old daughter, stage three lymphoma. If you can please make a donation, I'm gonna donate my show money from tonight – $10,000 – to this foundation to help this beautiful family make it through this time and kick cancer's a**. F**k cancer!"

Mike Malott was confident going in against Mickey Gall

Mike Malott has been on the global MMA scene for a long time, although he is just nine fights old. Last October, the Canadian wrestler earned his UFC spot with a stellar guillotine choke win over Shimon Smortrisky at Dana White's Contender Series.

Having scored all of his victories via first-round finishes, Malott was confident going into his UFC debut. 'Proper' believed himself to be better than his opponent Mickey Gall in every aspect of the game. The 30-year old told James Lynch in an interview with LowKick MMA:

"His ground games pretty solid, looks like if I had to rank where his skillsets would be, his jiu-jitsu would be [top], his striking [middle], and his wrestling [bottom]. And I would kind of flip that for the advantages that I have – to be perfectly honest, I think I’m better than him everywhere. A lot of guys say that, but I do genuinely think I’m better than him everywhere… I’m a high-level black belt in jiu-jitsu as well."

