UFC 290 Embedded EP 4 - Key moments from the latest episode around fights this week

UFC 290 is less than two days away, and the pay-per-view card will play host to some unbelievable matchups from top to bottom. As per usual, the UFC have released an episode of their Embedded series, which gives fans an inside scoop on the proceedings that go on during a UFC fight week.

Episode 4 of the series was just released, and there were several key moments to note.

Yair Rodriguez, who takes on Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of the card, was reminded of a tweet he posted claiming that he "hated Robert Whittaker," who also fights at UFC 290. In the footage, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad can be seen reminding 'El Pantera' of the tweet, which Rodriguez was forced to post after losing a bet.

Robbie Lawler, who will be fighting for the final time this weekend, was captured arriving in Las Vegas ahead of his bout against Niko Price. 'Ruthless' was met with many fans who shared their support for him. The former champion discussed his plans for retirement and indicated that he would still be involved in MMA.

Alexander Volkanovski was seen preparing for his blockbuster clash with the enigmatic Yair Rodriguez alongside Dan Hooker, who will take on Jalin Turner on the main card on July 8.

Highly touted prospect Bo Nickal will be taking on a late-notice opponent after Tresean Gore withdrew due to injury. Nickal's new opponent, Val Woodburn, was captured arriving in Las Vegas ahead of his bout. Woodburn will be making his UFC debut, and he detailed his feelings ahead of this weekend.

Watch the full UFC 290 Embedded video below:

Michael Bisping breaks down UFC 290 main event

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on the epic bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, which is set to headline UFC 290 this weekend.

'The Great' will be moving back down to his more familiar weight class of featherweight following a narrow defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Volkanovski will be looking to defend his undisputed belt, while interim champion Rodriguez will be hoping to unify the title on Saturday night.

Bisping broke down the main event matchup on his YouTube channel and said:

"Yair is tough as hell, but if there is anyone who can finish him it will be Alexander Volkanovski. There's a chance it goes to the scorecards, but make no mistake, I've got Volkanovski winning this... I'm gonna throw it out there, I'll say a TKO. TKO round five."

Watch the video below from 3:10:

