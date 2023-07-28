UFC 291 weigh-ins: Justin Gaethje comes in at 156 for BMF title, Derrick Lewis lives up to 6-pack promise

UFC 291 is just around the corner and the official weigh-ins are over. Here's everything that happened at the weigh-ins.

On June 29, the UFC will make its way to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah for one of the most stacked cards of the year. UFC 291 will see the BMF belt on the line in the main event between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira will be making his light-heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz.

The weigh-ins for the card took place today and Dustin Poirier weighed in at 156 lbs. Poirier, on the other hand, weighed in at 155 lbs to make Saturday night's main event official. The fighter who stole the show at the weigh-ins was Derrick Lewis. In the press conference before the weigh-ins, he promised fans that they would see him with a six-pack and he delivered on the promise.

Take a look at the image:

The heavyweight weighed in at 263.5 lbs for UFC 291 and looked to be in the best shape of his life. Lewis, who is known for his violent knockouts has never looked this shredded in the octagon before and fans are expecting great things from him.

Jan Blachowicz says a win over Alex Pereira at UFC 291 will guarantee a title shot

Jan Blachowicz is set to fight Alex Pereira in the co-main event of the evening at UFC 291. For the Brazilian, it is his first fight in the light-heavyweight division where he feels more natural, compared to the middleweight division where he had to cut a lot of weight. In a recent interview ahead of the fight, the Polish fighter spoke about what happens next if he beats Pereira.

"First of all I have to focus about my fight against Pereira on Saturday," said Blachowicz. "But I believe after that, I know after that fight I'm going to have a title shot so, I think against (Jiri) Prochazka. So we will see, lot of weird things happening in the division."

Take a look at the interview:

In the interview, Blachowicz also went on to say that he is very confident that he will be able to beat Alex Pereira. He claims he knows how to beat him and if the stand-up game proves to be troublesome, he knows how to take Pereira down and finish the fight there. With the light-heavyweight title vacant, the UFC 291 co-main event will determine who gets to fight for the title next.