UFC 4 fighter update: Did Conor McGregor get a ratings downgrade after his UFC 257 loss?

Conor McGregor suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of 'The Diamond' at UFC 257, which prompted many to speculate that the Irishman's ratings may have been downgraded.

However, despite the loss, there is no change in Conor McGregor's ratings, and the 32-year-old still maintains his 20th spot in the list of the top 50 fighters in the sport.

Prior to his loss at UFC 257, Conor McGregor had an overall rating of 4.5. His striking was at 4.5 as well, while his grappling and health were rated 3.5 and 4 respectively.

Time for the best of the best 🔥

Here are you #UFC4 20 - 11 ranked fighters 💪

Legacy version of Conor McGregor is now a playable fighter in UFC 4

UFC 4 introduced a new patch in the game just two days before Conor McGregor marked his return against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. To celebrate his return, UFC 4 made the old school Conor McGregor a playable fighter in the game.

The Legacy version of Conor McGregor will be available in the featherweight division, which boasts the same look 'The Notorious' had in 2014.

From local lad to UFC superstar, the King is back 🔥



Celebrate Conor's return the octagon with a new fighter model and more in #UFC4 🎮



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/bDKPBGzayq pic.twitter.com/iSoStTVK6V — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) January 21, 2021

This version of Conor McGregor has an overall rating of 4.5, while his striking, grappling and health are rated 5, 3.5 and 4.5, respectively. However, it will only be available in the game till February 8, 2021.

The latest patch also paid homage to Conor McGregor by introducing ring gears with the Irishman's iconic quotes imprinted on them. Surging light heavyweight prospect Jiri Prochazka was added to the game as well.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his leg injury at Moon Island after the 32-year-old damaged his peroneal nerve against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is aiming to settle his scores with The Diamond in a trilogy fight, which he apparently wants to take place in May this year.

Dustin Poirier is open to the prospect of fighting McGregor for a third time and wouldn't mind if the UFC decides to let Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira fight each other for the lightweight championship.