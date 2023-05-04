The UFC recently announced an exciting bout for a Fight Night event in June. Welterweight contenders Randy Brown and Wellington Turman will square off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

An exciting featherweight contest between No.5 ranked Josh Emmett and the surging No.9 ranked contender Ilia Topuria is set to headline the UFC's return to Florida with another action-packed show at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to sources, a welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Wellington Turman has been added to the event, first reported by MMA Hoje podcast:

"Randy Brown will fight Wellington Turman at #UFCJacksonville on June 24th. (first rep. @mmahojepodcast)"

Randy Brown recently announced that he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. The fight against Wellington Turman will be the first fight on his revised contract.

Brown had won four straight fights prior to his UFC 284 bout against Jack Della Maddalena. Maddalena ended the winning streak with a submission victory in the first round. The 32-year-old holds impressive victories over top competitors including Francisco Trinaldo, Alex Oliveira, Khaos Williams, and Bryan Barberena.

Turman, on the other hand, has lost three of his last five fights inside the octagon. He was last seen inside the octagon against Andre Petroski, a fight that he lost via unanimous decision.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria: Who else is fighting on the card?

The highly anticipated featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria was set to take place on June 17. On Thursday, UFC president Dana White made the Instagram Live announcement of the revised date and the fight will now take place on June 24.

Besides that, exciting women's flyweight contenders Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber will clash in a hotly contested bout on the card. Elsewhere, Austen Lane, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, will make his promotional debut against knockout artist Justin Tafa in a fight that has fireworks written all over it.

In another significant bout on the schedule, strawweight contenders Tabatha Ricci and Gillian Robertson will look to steal the show with a strong performance that night.

Check out all the confirmed bouts below:

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Sedriques Dumas vs. Punahele Soriano

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

