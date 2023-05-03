Several things irk UFC fans and even the promotion's president, Dana White. No one likes fighters who opt to sit on their ranks in the divisional hierarchy instead of facing opponents. Perhaps more than that, however, fans hate matchups that are suddenly canceled.

Few can forget how often the highly anticipated bout between undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and 155-pound boogeyman Tony Ferguson was canceled. Unfortunately, other fights have been canceled in recent times, some more highly anticipated than others.

Whether it's a PPV event that loses one half of its headline bout or a scrapped co-main event that was meant to strengthen a card struggling to draw fan interest, 2023 has seen it all and it's still only May. So with that in mind, this list details five of the most recently canceled fights this year.

#5. Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira, UFC 289

Stephen Thompson turned 40 this year. While he remains a fast and tricky striker, he is no longer in his prime and has struggled to contend with the grappling of his fellow welterweights. While it was once nearly impossible for opponents to wrestle him, age has finally caught up to him.

Thus, 'Wonderboy' has been adamant about his desire to face strikers. So at UFC 289, the two-time title challenger was scheduled to face Michel Pereira, an explosive striker known for his high-octane offense and Capoeira base. Unfortunately, neither fighter was sent contracts by the promotion.

For that reason, the matchup was scrapped from the event and is expected to be delayed until July. On paper, it was one of the event's best fights due to the promise of an all-striking bout. Now fans must exercise patience and wait for the bout to be rescheduled.

#4. Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce, UFC 288

Bryce Mitchell hasn't set foot in a cage since his devastating submission loss to Ilia Topuria in December last year. It was the first defeat of his career, and 'Thug Nasty' reacted with an alarming revelation: he considered retirement. Fortunately, he reconsidered his options after recovering from the loss.

Garrett Kerman @FightAnalystLLC BREAKING



Jonathan Pearce is OUT of his fight against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 288



The UFC is currently looking for a replacement



#UFC288 #ESPNMMA BREAKINGJonathan Pearce is OUT of his fight against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 288The UFC is currently looking for a replacement 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Jonathan Pearce is OUT of his fight against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 288The UFC is currently looking for a replacement #UFC288 #ESPNMMA https://t.co/FIG8kGw5Ns

He was hoping to start his divisional campaign in 2023 with a win, so he was scheduled to face the streaking Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288. 'JSP' is currently riding the wave of a five-fight win streak, but was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Mitchell due to injury.

With the promotion hoping to keep 'Thug Nasty' in the event, they rebooked him to face Movsar Evloev, who stepped in as a short-notice replacement. This, however, isn't the end of Mitchell's saga regarding this weekend's PPV.

#3. Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev, UFC 288

Anticipation was high for the scheduled fight between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev. The two men are both highly skilled grapplers. Furthermore, the surging Russian is a glimpse into Mitchell's recent past as he is an undefeated wrestler and submission threat on the mat.

Unfortunately, the matchup has been removed from UFC 288. Bryce Mitchell, whose original opponent withdrew due to injury, was himself forced to withdraw from a bout against his foe's short-notice replacement. According to UFC president Dana White, 'Thug Nasty' injured his back while training.

He has since been replaced by Diego Lopes, who is on a two-fight win streak. Thus, in an interesting twist, the two original participants of the bout have both pulled out due to injury.

#2. Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, UFC 289

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña have locked horns twice. Their first bout ranks as one of the greatest upsets in the history of MMA. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' intercepted her foe's jabs with jabs of her own to prevent her from stringing together powerful combinations.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist NEW TITLE FIGHT AT 289



Julianna Pena is OUT due to broken ribs.



Amanda Nunes v. Irene Aldana

June 10 | UFC 289 | Vancouver CAN NEW TITLE FIGHT AT 289Julianna Pena is OUT due to broken ribs. Amanda Nunes v. Irene Aldana June 10 | UFC 289 | Vancouver CAN https://t.co/UPx0pzfLbE

'The Lioness' was soon tired and succumbed to a takedown that led to her defeat in the second round after Peña sunk in a rear-naked choke. Then, in their rematch, Nunes avenged her loss by dominating 'The Venezuelan Vixen' and scoring numerous knockdowns en route to a clear win to recapture her crown.

The pair were subsequently booked for a rubber match at UFC 289. Unfortunately, Julianna Peña suffered broken ribs during training and has since been replaced by Irene Aldana, who is currently enjoying a two-fight knockout streak and hopes to score an upset of her own against Amanda Nunes.

#1. Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, UFC 288

Charles Oliveira is arguably the most exciting fighter in the lightweight division. The former 155-pound kingpin is a threat in every facet of MMA, whether he's striking or grappling. The same is true for Beneil Dariush, whose well rounded skill-set and underrated punching power render him a dangerous opponent.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



UFC is working on a new date for the bout. The scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for UFC 288 on May 6 will be postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Oliveira, sources told @CCLegaspi UFC is working on a new date for the bout. The scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for UFC 288 on May 6 will be postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Oliveira, sources told @CCLegaspi.UFC is working on a new date for the bout. https://t.co/kSGBxjcE1i

'Do Bronx' is hunting for a rematch with Islam Makhachev as he hopes to recapture his title. A win over Beneil Dariush would certainly help his chances of scoring a title fight. Meanwhile, the Iranian-American is at the helm of an eight-fight win streak and is chomping at the bit for a title fight of his own.

Thus, a win over a former champion could make him the next title challenger. Hence, the two men were booked to cross swords in the co-main event of UFC 288. But an ill-timed injury caused Oliveira to withdraw from the bout. Dariush was subsequently removed from the event and their fight was moved to UFC 289.

