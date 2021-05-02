UFC bonuses tonight: Which fighters won $50,000 at UFC Vegas 25?

UFC Vegas 25 saw Jiri Prochazka flatline Dominick Reyes in the second round of their main event clash. The Czech put on a clinical performance that also earned him two fight-night bonuses.

The 'Fight of the Night' bonus was awarded to Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes. Prochazka was also the recipient of the 'Performance of the Night' award, along with surging featherweight prospect Giga Chikadze.

While Reyes and Chikadze bagged $50,000 for their showing at UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka took home a whopping $100,000.

The 28-year-old has now earned his second straight bonus award in the UFC. In his promotional debut against Volkan Oezdemir last year, Prochazka was awarded the POTN accolade.

Giga Chikadze and Jiri Prochazka were the center of attention at UFC Vegas 25

At UFC Vegas 25, Giga Chikadze extended his winning streak to eight, with six of them being in the UFC. The Georgian has overpowered a host of formidable featherweight contenders, including veteran Cub Swanson.

Chikadze stunned Swanson with a thunderous body kick that forced the latter to slow down considerably. 'Ninja' pounced on the opportunity to finish his opponent and proceeded to land some vicious follow-up shots that earned him a TKO victory.

During his post-fight interview, Chikadze expressed his interest in potentially fighting the number one featherweight contender, Max Holloway. 'Ninja' also called out Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez as potential opponents, considering Max Holloway is waiting for a title shot.

Jiri Prochazka made headlines for his stellar performance at UFC Vegas 25. 'Denisa' finished Dominick Reyes with a beautiful spinning elbow in the second round.

The 28-year-old Czech has successfully thrown himself into the title picture of the UFC light heavyweight division. He said it will be his honor to challenge the winner of the Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira fight, which will take place at UFC 266 on September 4 this year.

Following Prochazka's win, Blachowicz took to Twitter to note that he wouldn't mind facing the Czech after he beats Teixeira.

