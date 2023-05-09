Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will no longer be fighting at UFC Charlotte this weekend, but will instead face off in a five-round strawweight contest in the headliner of UFC Vegas 73 on May 20 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Combat journalist Jed I. Goodman confirmed the news via Twitter while also pointing out that UFC Charlotte will be the second event to be headlined by a women's bout this year. He wrote:

"Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill is now set to headline the May 20 UFC event. This will be the 2nd UFC event this year, headlined by a women's bout. #UFCVegas73."

While Irene Aldana vs. Raquel Pennington was originally booked as the headlining fight of UFC Vegas 73, the bout was canceled due to Aldana being called up for a bantamweight title shot against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289, after an injury forced Julianna Pena to pull out.

Dana White recently confirmed that Raquel Pennington will weigh in as the back-up for UFC 289's title fight.

Mackenzie Dern is coming off a majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61 in October last year and is 3-2 in her last five outings. Meanwhile, Angela Hill is riding a two-fight win streak with unanimous decision wins over Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill: What does the UFC Charlotte fight card look like?

While the UFC Charlotte card lost an exciting strawweight contest between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, there's plenty of excitement in store for fans this weekend. The event in Charlotte, North Carolina, will mark the promotion's fifth visit to the 'Queen City' and first since UFC on Fox 27 in January 2018.

UFC Charlotte is set to be headlined by a five-round heavyweight contest between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The co-main event will feature former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith going up against Johnny Walker in a three-round affair.

Interestingly, the co-main event fighters were initially scheduled to square off in the headliner, but the UFC later decided to promote the already booked heavyweight bout to the main event spot.

Fans will also be treated to two welterweight barnburners on the main card, with Ian Machado Garry fighting Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means taking on Alex Morono. Elsewhere on the card, heavyweights Chase Sherman and Karl Williams will face off in the prelims, with Matt Brown fighting Court McGee in another welterweight contest.

