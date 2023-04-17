UFC Fake Retirement: Dana White slams fighter’s desperate mic-grabbing stunt 

UFC president Dana White was not a big fan of Clay Guida's antics at the UFC event that took place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on April 15.

At UFC Kansas City, Guida tricked the MMA world into thinking that he was about to call it quits on his MMA career. The 41-year-old's actions did not sit well with the UFC president, who let his thoughts be known during the post-fight press conference.

"That pis**d me off actually, to be honest with you. Yeah, that pi**ed me off. I like him, he's a nice guy but you're faking your retirement so you can say f**king 'Happy Birthday' to somebody, we're running a live event here. You know what I mean? No, I was not happy about that... that was not good," said Dana White.

Check out Dana White's comments from the 11:25 mark below:

On April 15, Guida took on Rafa Garcia in a lightweight bout on the main card of the event. The fight went the full 15-minute distance and ended in a one-sided victory for Garcia, with 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards.

After the fight, Guida took off his gloves, hinting at retirement from the sport. But when Daniel Cormier spoke to him for his post-fight octagon interview, 'The Carpenter' revealed it to be a prank and said that he had taken off the gloves to exchange them with Garcia. The UFC veteran then went on to wish 'Happy Birthday' to his mother, who was in attendance for the event.

Check out Guida's post-fight octagon interview below:

Dana White shares his thoughts on Zak Cummings and Ed Herman's retirement

Apart from Guida's antics, geniune retirements did take place at the UFC Kansas City event. Zak Cummings and Ed Herman locked horns in the prelims of the event and Cummings took home the victory via a third-round KO.

After the contest, both fighters announced their retirement from the sport. Sharing his thoughts on the two athletes at the post-fight press conference, Dana White said:

"For Cummings to come here tonight in front of his hometown and do it the way he did it and it's so hard for these guys... You know to just say, especially after a win and say, 'You know what? Tonight's a perfect ending to a great career.' It's hard to do annd I gotta respect the way he did it tonight.

"For a guy like Ed Herman, not only to get in the UFC, but to stay here as long as he did, he's one of the toughest guys I've ever known... I wish them both luck and I gave them both $50,000 [each] tonight, too. I'm getting old and soft, boys."

