Fans react after UFC champion Israel Adesanya trolls everyone about becoming a father for the first time

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, or Izzy as he is better known, is equally famous for his sharp wit on social media and his brilliant striking in the Octagon.

In a recent Tweet, Adesanya announced that he is expecting his first child in June 2021. Congratulations duly poured in from fans but he then followed that up with an image of him back-ending his UFC 253 opponent Paulo Costa after their fight.

Izzy took little under two rounds to dispose of Costa in the fight that transpired in September and followed up the win with a lewd celebration inside the Octagon.

His tweet of expecting his first child - approximately 10 months after the UFC 253 event - was in fact in reference to his celebration.

I’m probably having my first child around June 2021. Yaaaaay!!🤰💕 https://t.co/ajT9MXZxK2 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 4, 2020

A couple of fans who were left fooled by this, replied with congratulatory messages to him.

Damn bro congrats I just had my baby boy an hour and a half ago and I’m over the moon! pic.twitter.com/3bMb6y7N1H — Robert Paget (@RobertPCOD) December 4, 2020

But they quickly wisened up to the fact that Israel Adesanya was trolling them when he tweeted out a picture of his celebration at UFC 253, with the caption 'Do the math. I'm not paying child support either!'

Do the math... 🤔

I’m not paying child support either! pic.twitter.com/AcEUEsydWU — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 4, 2020

Fans finally understood that the champion was taking a dig at Costa whom he had convincingly KO’d in September. Keeping in mind a normal human pregnancy, Costa would be delivering Izzy's child in July.

Israel Adesanya is one of the most beloved fighters in the MMA community and fans joined in the fun with some hilarious replies of their own.

That baby is gonna come out breakdancing like its dad & roided out of its mind, like its mum. pic.twitter.com/8BU1dHUp5p — Paul McClure (@chiefmackers) December 4, 2020

Breast feeding won’t be an issue pic.twitter.com/gzqf2Q1WQt — PlatanoPapi (@ManosSalvaje) December 4, 2020

Israel Adesanya could be facing Jan Blachowicz in March 2021

Earlier in the year, Israel Adesanya had stated that he would love to fight Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title should the American put on a stellar show against Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

However, as luck would have it, it was the Aussie Whittaker who impressed everyone as he convincingly outworked ‘The Killa Gorilla’ to take home the unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya could have then been booked opposite Robert Whittaker again, having already defeated him to win the belt at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Whittaker, though, made it clear that he wanted to spend the festive season with his family and would not fight again in 2020. This was in contrast to Izzy’s plan of fighting in December.

The plan for the fight was eventually brushed aside as UFC president Dana White decided try and book a super fight against light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

However, Adesanya has to wait at least until March 2021 for that fight to materialise as Blachowicz is actually expecting his first child and will only be available to fight then.