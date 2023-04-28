In a fiery and emotional social media rant, UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell targeted SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accusing him of tax evasion and exploiting subsidies.

The Arkansas native posted on Instagram:

"Elon Musk don't want it. he dont even pay taxes n the country he robs of subsidies. I can't stand this lyin fool. but mainly, he turns y'all away from God. Musk wont save this country, only God will. I hope y'all can see through Elons lies, he ain't the good guy."

Mitchell did not hold back in his criticism of Musk, even going so far as to call him a liar and blaming him for leading people away from their faith in God. This is not the first time that the mixed martial artist has criticized Musk, as he previously took jabs at Musk's electric car venture, Tesla, for not being environmentally friendly. However, Mitchell's recent outburst was focused on Musk's Mars expenditure project.

In a series of social media posts, 'Thug Nasty' claimed that Musk is fooling people with videos of CGI-made rockets as part of his Mars project. Bryce Mitchell's beef with the billionaire business magnate took a more intense turn when his previous tweet, aimed at Elon Musk, was deleted from Twitter, which is owned by Musk himself. The 145-pounder expressed his frustration over the situation, hinting that his words were being censored by the tech mogul:

"I roasted @elonmusk so bad he had to take my tweet down. commie. y'all dont worry the truth will come to light, just like God said."

It should be acknowledged that Mitchell's recent controversial remarks about Elon Musk and his SpaceX project may be related to his prior beliefs about the Earth being flat, indicating a deviation from the mainstream scientific community's views. The featherweight contender's unorthodox and atypical ideas concerning scientific matters have been the subject of much debate and scrutiny within the UFC and the broader community alike.

Jake Shields is furious at Twitter account for displaying a 'paedophilia' flag which was suspended by Elon Musk

The vast and diverse audience on Twitter often sparks discussions and debates around LGBTQ issues, but it can also lead to the spread of online abuse and hate speech. Recently, former UFC fighter Jake Shields joined others online to express his disgust at a YAP (young attracted person) flag, which promoted pedophilia.

There have been many claims circulating on social media that the LGBTQ+ community endorses "pedosexuals" and is considering adding the letter P to the acronym. While such accusations seem unfounded, the YAP banner only fuels these unfounded concerns.

Following prompt action from the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, the account responsible for sharing the flag was suspended for violating the platform's policies on hateful conduct.

Despite this, Shields, who has been previously criticized by the LGBTQ community for his homophobic views, went on to condemn the user, suggesting that pedophilia could soon be considered a legitimate sexual orientation, Shields wrote on Twitter:

"Pedophilia is the next in line to be added to the LGBTQ agenda. I used to believe this was a right-wing conspiracy but it’s become apparent I was wrong."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj



"Pedophilia is the next in line to be added to the LGBTQ agenda. I used to believe this was a right-wing conspiracy but it's become apparent I was wrong."

