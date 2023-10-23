UFC featherweight contender reveals disturbing bathroom surveillance incident amid UFC-USADA fallout

A UFC featherweight athlete has seemingly opened up about a disturbing bathroom surveillance incident involving himself and USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency). The incident appears to have taken place amid the much-discussed fallout between the UFC and USADA.

In 2015, the MMA organization roped in USADA to help ensure that its athletes refrain from using banned steroids/PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). As per the arrangement, if an athlete tested positive for a PED in a USADA-administered drug test, punitive measures would be taken against the athlete to discourage them and others from PED use.

Earlier this month (October 2023), USADA CEO Travis Tygart officially announced the upcoming UFC-USADA split, as their contract expires at the end of this year. Tygart seemed to suggest that disagreements over UFC megastar Conor McGregor's USADA status contributed to the split.

Travis Tygart insinuated that the MMA organization attempted to give Conor McGregor leeway after the MMA icon recently re-entered the USADA testing pool. UFC CEO Dana White subsequently lambasted Tygart and USADA for painting the organization and McGregor in a bad light.

Amid the palpable tension as the official split with USADA looms on the horizon, featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff has posted multiple tweets targeting USADA. 'Super' implied that a USADA official crossed the limit in regards to drug testing and purported bathroom surveillance. Yusuff tweeted:

"Usada man told me he had to watch me sh** today.......what are we doing?"

Furthermore, in another tweet, the 30-year-old MMA stalwart once again jibed at USADA for their alleged bathroom surveillance. Yusuff wrote:

"One time I had a hard time p**ing because he was making eye contact with my d**k....he turned on the faucet and gave me a pep talk 'you got this'."

What's next for the UFC after split from USADA in 2024?

A few days ago, the UFC confirmed that they're set to partner with DFSI (Drug Free Sport International), which would replace USADA in January 2024. The partnership was confirmed by the MMA organization's executive vice president and CBO (Chief Business Officer), Hunter Campbell, and senior vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky.

The DFSI's anti-doping program helps reputable sports organizations such as the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLB, etc. For over two decades, the DFSI has been implementing anti-doping programs and helping sports organizations give athletes a level playing field by discouraging PED usage.

As for featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff, he's coming off a unanimous decision defeat in a grueling fight against Edson Barboza on October 14, 2023. The loss snapped Yusuff's two-fight win streak.

Yusuff previously beat Alex Caceres via unanimous decision in March 2022. Following that, he bested Don Shainis by first-round submission in October 2022, after which he faced Barboza in October 2023.

The Nigerian-American athlete later took to Instagram and highlighted how close he was to winning the fight. 'Super' lightheartedly alluded that he lost the fight despite almost finishing Barboza in round one.