UFC Fight Night 188 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC will return to their home ground, the APEX facility, with a stacked Vegas 27 card headlined by Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

A contest between the number three and number four-ranked UFC bantamweights, the fight promises to be a barnburner. Former champion Garbrandt will look to find his way back to the top once again, while Rob Font will try to ensure he gets one step closer to a title shot.

The co-main event is an exciting matchup, too, as former women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on Yan Xiaonan, with the latter being unbeaten in the UFC so far.

In another noteworthy fight, Jack Hermansson will face Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight contest on the main card that was previously postponed due to COVID-19.

How to legally watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt?

Depending on your location, a UFC Fight Pass subscription is one of the easiest ways to watch a Fight Night event. Subscriptions cost $9.99 monthly and $95.99 if you purchase an annual pass.

The following are the legal viewing alternatives in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

USA

The entire fight card will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ for the US audience. An ESPN+ subscription can be purchased at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

The prelims of UFC Vegas 27 commence in the USA from 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card from 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

UK

UFC Vegas 27 can be legally watched in the UK on BT Sport 1. Viewers can watch the event with a no-contract monthly pass available at £25 that allows access to a wide range of sporting events telecast on BT Sports platforms.

The UFC Vegas 27 preliminary card begins in the UK on Saturday, May 22 at 9 PM BST. The main card will start at midnight on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

India

The UFC Vegas 27 main card will be broadcast in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The event will simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website that viewers can access with a premium subscription.

It will be Sunday, May 23, in India by the time UFC Vegas 27 starts. The preliminary card will begin at 1:30 am IST on Sunday, followed by the main card at 4:30 am IST.