UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will be the next Fight Night offering from the MMA promotion and the first-ever UFC event in France. The event is set to go down this Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena in Paris.

The UFC Paris card packs a deep lineup of fights topped by a heavyweight showdown between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and rising contender Tai Tuivasa. 'Bon Gamin' will make his octagon return after suffering a narrow decision loss to reigning champion Francis Ngannou in January this year.

'Bam Bam', meanwhile, will enter the bout seeking his sixth straight stoppage win. This is a high-stakes matchup with the victor potentially earning a crack at the title with a convincing performance.

A clash of top middleweights will take co-main event honors as No.1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No.2-ranked Marvin Vettori. Both fighters are 0-2 against the reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya and will be determined to build another strong case for a title shot.

Watch UFC Paris: Whittaker vs. Vettori fight preview below:

Also on the main card of UFC Paris, French-born William Gomis will make his promotional debut against another newcomer in Jarno Errens. The pair will collide in an all-action featherweight matchup.

Fans can access multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the UFC Fight Night event.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night event will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

Canada

You can stream UFC Fight Night events in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Australia

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia through Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch the UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa fight preview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak