Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, September 3, 2022? – Know your main and prelim card fighters, records and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa is the next Fight Night card from the MMA juggernaut. The card is set to go down this Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

At the top of the UFC Paris main card, former interim champion and No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane will take on No.3-ranked contender Tai Tuivasa.

The co-headliner of UFC Paris will see No.1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker go toe-to-toe against No.2-ranked Marvin Vettori in a clash of top middleweights.

The main card of UFC Paris this Saturday will also feature an exciting featherweight clash between UFC debutants William Gomis and Jarno Errens. While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card for Fight Night is also lined with intriguing matchups.

Take a look at the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa below.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Paris event:

Cyril Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Ciryl Gane (10-1)

Ciryl Gane will have the opportunity to rebound from his recent and only career loss against reigning champion Francis Ngannou in January. A convincing win from 'Bon Gamin' this Saturday could instantly elevate him back into title contention.

Tai Tuivasa (14-3)

Tai Tuivasa will enter his bout main event bout this Saturday on the back of a five-fight win streak. The Aussie brawler has stopped all of his past five opponents inside two rounds. 'Bam Bam' most recently stopped Derrick Lewis with a second-round knockout in February.

Robert Whittaker (23-6)

Outside of his pair of losses to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has been flawless in his past 14 bouts. 'The Reaper' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to the reigning champion that ended his three-fight winning streak.

Marvin Vettori (18-5-1)

Incidentally, Marvin Vettori has also lost twice to Adesanya in his recent stretch of UFC outings. Aside from his pair of losses to 'The Last Stylebender', Vettori was unbeaten through his last 10 bouts.

Alessio Di Chirico (13-6)

Alessio Di Chirico will be returning to the octagon after over a year of inactivity. 'Manzo' most recently suffered a first-round knockout against Abdul Razak Alhassan in August 2021. The Italian is 1-4 in his last five bouts.

Roman Kopylov (8-2)

Roman Kopylov will be desperately seeking a win this Saturday after going 0-2 under the UFC banner. Prior to his promotional career, the Russian was unbeaten in his past eight bouts, with only one fight going the distance.

John Makdessi (18-7)

John Makdessi bounced back from a loss to Francisco Trinaldo in March 2020 with a split decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes last April. 'The Bull' will aim for his second straight win this Saturday.

Nasrat Haqparast (13-5)

Nasrat Haqparast will head into UFC Paris this Saturday looking to snap a two-fight losing skid after back-to-back decision defeats. The 27-year-old most recently lost to Bobby Green in February.

William Gomis (10-2)

French-born William Gomis will be making his promotional debut in his home country at UFC Paris this Saturday. The 25-year-old fighter is unbeaten in his last eight bouts, with only two of those fights going the distance.

Jarno Errens (13-3-1)

Jarno Errens is another promotional newcomer who will be looking to make a successful debut at UFC Paris this weekend. Hailing from the Netherlands, the 27-year-old will be aiming for his second consecutive win.

Charles Jourdain (13-5)

Charles Jourdain hasn't shown much consistency in his recent octagon appearances. The Canadian lost to Shane Burgos via majority decision last time out in July and will be determined to get back to winning ways at UFC Paris this Saturday. Jourdain is currently 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Nathaniel Wood (18-5)

After a near two-year hiatus, Nathaniel Wood returned to action in July, scoring a unanimous decision win over Charles Rosa. 'The Prospect' is 2-2 in his past four fights and is seeking his second straight win.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC Paris event:

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez (women's featherweight)

Abus Magomedov (24-4-1)

Abusupiyan Magomedov will make his promotional debut this Saturday, looking to score a third straight stoppage victory. However, the 32-year-old will be returning to action after nearly two years of inactivity. 'Abus' last competed in December 2020 where he scored a technical submission win over Cezary Kesik at KSW 57.

Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4)

After three straight losses under the promotional banner, Dustin Stoltzfus bounced back with a decision win over Dwight Grant in July. The 30-year-old will hope to continue his winning ways when he takes on a UFC debutant in Magomedov.

Fares Ziam (12-4)

Fares Ziam suffered a first-round submission defeat against Terrance McKinney in February after picking up two straight decision wins. 'Smile Killer' is currently 2-2 in the promotion.

Michal Figlak (8-0)

Undefeated prospect Michal Figlak will be making his promotional debut this Saturday hoping to take his unbeaten professional record to 9-0.

Nassourdine Imavov (11-3)

Nassourdine Imamov has the opportunity to pick up his third straight finish win against Buckley. The 27-year-old Frenchman stopped his last two opponents via second-round TKO with his latest win coming over Edmen Shahbazyan in November.

Joaquin Buckley (15-4)

With a couple of highlight finishes to his name, Joaquin Buckley will be eyeing another strong finish this Saturday. 'New Mansa' is riding a three-fight winning streak with his most recent win coming against Albert Duraev with a second-round TKO last time out in June.

Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1-1)

After an unsuccessful promotional debut, Benoit Saint-Denis bounced back with an impressive submission win over Niklas Stolze in June. The 26-year-old French fighter will now hope to go 2-1 in the UFC.

Gabriel Miranda (16-5)

Gabriel Miranda has looked impressive throughout his professional career. The Brazilian has won all of his fights via stoppage, with his last three victories coming by way of submission.

Khalid Taha (13-4-0-1 NC)

Khalid Taha has only one victory in his five-fight promotional career. His last win came over Boston Salmon via first-round TKO in April 2019. 'The Warrior' will be desperately searching for a win against a streaking opponent.

Cristian Quinonez (17-3)

A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Cristian Quinonez is making his promotional debut and stepping in as a late replacement in this matchup. Quinonez is on a four-fight win streak and has finished 12 of his 17 pro wins.

Stephanie Egger (7-3)

Stephanie Egger is stepping in as a replacement for Zarah Fairn, who pulled out of the fight due to medical reasons. The 34-year-old is making a quick turnaround from her last fight which saw her suffer a submission defeat against Mayra Bueno Silva on August 6.

Ailin Perez (7-1)

Ailin Perez is making her promotional debut at UFC Paris this Saturday on the back of two straight TKO victories. The Argentinian's only career defeat came via disqualification after illegally kneeing her opponent Tamires Vidal in November 2021.

