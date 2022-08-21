UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

The UFC visits France for the very first time on September 3 and the promotion has an electric fight card lined up for MMA fans. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, less than two weeks from now. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist the first UFC card in France gets its headliner



Tai Tuivasa v. Cyril Gane

Sept 3rd. Paris. 5 Rounds.

Gane and Tuivasa are currently ranked No.1 and No.3, respectively, in the heavyweight division. A win for either man will put them in contention for a potential title shot.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated middleweight clash between contenders Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. Both fighters have lost to reigning champion Israel Adesanya on two occasions each in the past. However, they can still make their way back to another crack at the title by winning this fight.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are set to fight on September 3rd.

Check out the media day and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Media Day

Media Day interactions with fighters are likely to take place on Wednesday, August 31, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

Official weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, September 2, and can be followed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa below.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa main card

(Heavyweight) Ciryl Gane -490 [favorite] vs. Tai Tuivasa +390

(Middleweight) Robert Whittaker -230 [favorite] vs. Marvin Vettori +195

(Middleweight) Alessio Di Chirico -125 [favorite] vs. Roman Kopylov +105

(Lightweight) John Makdessi +170 vs. Nasrat Haqparast -200 [favorite]

(Bantamweight) Taylor Lapilus -320 [favorite] vs. Khalid Taha +265

(Featherweight) Charles Jourdain -140 [favorite] vs. Nathaniel Wood +120

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa preliminary card

(Women's featherweight) Zarah Fairn Dos Santos +205 vs. Ailin Perez -245 [favorite]

(Lightweight) Benoit Saint-Denis -200 [favorite] vs. Christos Giagos +170

(Middleweight) Nassourdine Imavov -245 [favorite] vs. Joaquin Buckley +205

(Featherweight) Ricardo Ramos -450 [favorite] vs. Danny Henry +360

Main card predictions for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Both Jourdain and Wood are well-rounded fighters who need a win at UFC Paris. They've both won two of their last four fights. While Wood will be entering the fight on the back of a unanimous decision win over Charles Rosa, Jourdain suffered a decision loss against Shane Burgos in his last fight.

Jourdain has a tendency to finish fights, evident with a 93% finish rate in his career wins. Wood has a decent finish rate as well, but he's not as prolific as Jourdain when it comes to putting his opponents away. Wood, however, has momentum on his side with a win in his last fight and will be looking to string together a run of victories to progress in the division.

Jourdain loves to indulge in telephone booth striking exchanges and Wood has to try to keep him at bay throughout the fight. This will be a close fight to call but if he manages to connect cleanly, Jourdain is likely to win the fight via knockout.

Verdict: Charles Jourdain (Winner)

Taylor Lapilus vs. Khalid Taha

Lapilus will be returning to the UFC after seven years on September 3. He is currently on an impressive five-fight win streak and will be looking to mark his return to the octagon with a win over Taha.

Taha, on the other hand, is clearly struggling with just one win in his last five fights. Another loss in his upcoming bout could spell the end of his career in the UFC. With his back against the wall, it will be interesting to see if Taha comes out all guns blazing trying to get the win he desperately needs.

It will be difficult, however, since Lapilus is in fine form and given his striking repertoire, the SBG Ireland member is expected to hand Taha another loss.

Verdict: Taylor Lapilus (winner)

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

This one promises to be an interesting battle between two accomplished strikers. Haqparast has hit a rough patch lately, having won two of his last five fights. Makdessi, meanwhile, has won four of his last five fights inside the cage.

'The Bull' has a clear edge over Haqparast in terms of experience, and despite being 37 years old, the Canadian fighter isn't showing any signs of slowing down yet. Having said that, Haqparast's knockout prowess is known to all and if he gets those hands going, it could be a rough night for Makdessi.

Haqparast needs to get back to winning ways at UFC Paris and is likely to throw the kitchen sink at his veteran opponent to get the win on September 3.

Verdict: Nasrat Haqparast (winner)

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

Di Chirico was undefeated before joining the UFC back in 2016. Since entering the promotion, the Italian hasn't been very consistent inside the cage, managing to win four out of 10 fights. He has just one win in his last five fights and will be looking to get back in the win column at UFC Paris.

Kopylov has had a similar trajectory to Di Chirico when it comes to his experience inside the octagon. The Russian fighter was undefeated before joining the promotion back in 2019 and is still looking to pick up his first win. He has suffered back-to-back losses inside the octagon thus far and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes this time.

This one is going to be a classic striker versus grappler matchup where Di Chirico has the edge as long as the fight remains on the feet and Kopylov is the better fighter on the ground. Due to his extensive combat sambo training, Kopylov is expected to secure takedowns in the fight and if he manages to do so, he is likely to pick up the win.

Verdict: Roman Kopylov (winner)

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Whittaker and Vettori are two of the most elite middleweights on the planet and this fight promises to be an intriguing one. Apart from their losses to Israel Adesanya, both fighters have been in fine form inside the octagon lately.

Vettori has an aggressive wrestling-based style whereas Whittaker is a more well-rounded fighter who can strike as well as grapple with equal ease. However, he is more likely to keep the fight on the feet against a world-class grappler like Vettori.

Vettori will be looking to secure takedowns in the fight because Whittaker is the better fighter on the feet. If he fails to take 'The Reaper' down, it may turn out to be a rough night for 'The Italian Dream'.

Whittaker will try to remain elusive on the feet and keep tagging Vettori from a safe distance. Since he's got more ways to win by virtue of being a very well-rounded fighter, Whittaker is likely to win this one.

Verdict: Robert Whittaker

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Tuivasa is a dangerous knockout artist who can put any man to sleep if he lands cleanly. Having said that, Gane is easily the most elusive striker in the promotion right now. The Frenchman's agility and fighting IQ is second to none in the division and his movement is similar to fighters competing in lower weight classes.

Gane's striking is so good that Francis Ngannou himself had to resort to wrestling to defend the title against his former training partner at UFC 270. Tuivasa isn't known for his wrestling chops and is unlikely to shoot for takedowns in the fight.

While 'Bam Bam' is in with a chance due to the knockout power he possesses, Gane is likely to outstrike Tuivasa throughout the fight. We see him picking up a big win in front of his compatriots on September 3.

Verdict: Ciryl Gane (winner)

