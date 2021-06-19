UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

There are multiple UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where you can watch the event legally.

The UFC is returning to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend with an exciting Fight Night card to follow the blockbuster that UFC 263 was.

On Saturday, June 19, the promotion will host UFC Vegas 29 headlined by 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and '50K' Dan Ige in a featherweight contest. Both fighters have tipped the scale at 146 pounds on Friday's UFC Vegas 29 weigh-ins.

The co-main event of the card will see UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik take on 'The Polar Bear' Serghei Spivak in a heavyweight clash. Both have also made weight for Saturday's event, with Aleksei Oleinik coming in at 228 lbs. and Serghei Spivak tipping the scale at 242 lbs. respectively.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige legally?

Following are the crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives for you to watch UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige legally in the US, the UK, and India.

USA

The full fight card will be broadcast live from UFC Apex on ESPN 2 and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). ESPN+ monthly subscription comes at $5.99, while the annual subscription costs $59.99. You can also avail ESPN+ by purchasing the Disney Plus bundle, which comes with access to Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu at $13.99 per month.

UK

The UK audience can watch the event live on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport app and website. Monthly pass for BT Sport is available at £25 without contract and cancellable anytime.

India

Indian audience can tune into Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) for live broadcast of UFC Vegas 29. The event will be simulcast on Sony LIV app and website with premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for 6 months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Those who have no direct access to the broadcast of the event on any television channel or digital platform can watch it live on UFC Fight Pass. Subscriptions are available at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

