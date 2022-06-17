UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett will be the next Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut, and it has several intriguing matchups to look forward to. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

In the headliner, No.4-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar will take on the No.7 contender Josh Emmett. The pair will look to battle it out to move up the pecking order in the stacked 145-pound division.

'The Boston Finisher' is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze in January and will be looking for another strong performance this weekend. Emmet, meanwhile, will aim to register his fifth consecutive win when he takes the main event spot this Saturday.

Watch the fight preview for Kattar vs. Emmett below:

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night this weekend will see Donald Cerrone take on Joe Lauzon in what promises to be a highly entertaining lightweight matchup.

'Cowboy' will be making the walk to the octagon for the 37th time in his UFC career when he takes on another promotional mainstay in Lauzon.

In another exciting matchup, Kevin Holland will return to action hoping to secure his second straight win at 170 pounds. 'Trailblazer' will go up against Tim Means, who is riding a three-fight win streak.

Also on the main card, knockout artist Joaquin Buckley will go head-to-head against Albert Duraev.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night this Saturday:

