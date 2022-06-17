UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (June 18, 2022)?

After a successful event in Singapore, the UFC is returning to the United States to put on UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. The action is set to go down this Saturday, June 18 and fans are in for a treat.

A clash of top-10 featherweights will headline the card as No.4-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar goes up against No.7 contender Josh Emmett. Both men will look to register a statement-making win this Saturday to take another step towards the 145-pound gold currently held by Alexander Volkanovski.

Watch the fight preview for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett below:

In the co-main event, Donald Cerrone will lock horns with fellow veteran Joe Lauzon in a lightweight matchup. Both men have had unsuccessful recent runs and will be looking to make a strong comeback this Saturday.

In another thrilling matchup, Kevin Holland will take on Tim Means as he makes his second appearance at 170 pounds. 'Trailblazer' moved down to welterweight in March earlier this year and dispatched Alex Oliveira via second-round TKO.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night this Saturday:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far