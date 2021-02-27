UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane Live Stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC Fight Tonight Live?

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane is ready to take place this weekend in another clash of heavyweights when Jairzinho Rozenstruik enters the octagon to fight the division's sensation, Cyril Gane.

A Light Heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev will serve as the night's co-main event. Montana de la Rosa will try to prove her worth against Mayra Bueno Silva at women's Flyweight in another main card bout.

How much it costs to watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane?

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane will broadcast live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to all ESPN+ subscribers in the United States from your television and on most mobile and streaming devices with the ESPN+ app.

A signature to the channel costs $6 per month or $60 for an entire year. Additionally to all UFC Fight Night events, subscribers can also have access to an enormous catalog of classic fights and recent highlights from the past Fight Night events.

For those who want to watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane at their own time, UFC Fight Pass should be the solution. The streaming service does not broadcast the event live, but grants access to all early prelims.

The UFC streaming provider makes all Fight Night fights available 48 hours after the event is ended, so you can watch at any time you want unlimitedly. You can become a UFC Fight Pass subscriber at the cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 for the year.

UFC fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action at BT Sport 1. The channel offers a variety of different signature plans, with the cheapest offer going for the cost of £25.

When and where is UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane streaming?

Advertisement

This weekend's UFC Fight Night will occur on Saturday night, February 27, directly from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will start with its preliminary bouts at 5 pm ET, while the main card is supposed to kick off at 8 pm ET.

In the United States, fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane on their television or streaming devices on ESPN+. Meanwhile, UFC fans in the UK can tune in on BT Sport 1 or any streaming device with the BT Sport app installed.

To find out how to watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane in other countries, visit UFC.com.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane fight card

This is what the full fight card for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event looks like at the moment:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Heavyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov (Light Heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Montana de La Rosa (Women's Flyweight)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Pedro Munhoz (Bantamweight)

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder (Women's Strawweight)

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom (Featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises (Featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis (Women's Bantamweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Vince Cachero (Bantamweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin (Light Heavyweight)

The Light Heavyweight bout between William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield was canceled.