UFC Vegas 20 Crackstreams and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

Everytime there is a UFC Fight Night or pay-per-view around, the card gets streamed heavily on Crackstreams and Reddit streams.

There are alternatives of the same where the fight cards can be streamed legally and at a much better quality.

This Saturday, UFC is putting up yet another stacked fight card headlined by heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane. Here are the options to stream UFC Vegas 20 legally on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Three days 'til they make the Octagon home 💢 #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/HjjhBS9IYT — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2021

Also Read: UFC Predictions: UFC Vegas 20: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane predictions and picks

USA

UFC Vegas 20 can be streamed in the US live on ESPN+ and it will also be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+ channels. The preliminary card can be viewed by purchasing UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ streaming service costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

The preliminary card starts at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT in the US and the main card commences at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Advertisement

UK

UFC viewers in the UK can catch the card with a BT Sport 1 subscription. The prelims can be streamed from 10 pm GMT, while the main card will take till 1 am the next morning to begin.

India

UFC Vegas 20 can be viewed in India live on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), as well as streamed on Sony LIV app. The main card will start at 6:30 am IST on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021.

Dana White: We're going to catch some of these guys in 2021

The pirated streaming of the card certainly impacts the overall earning of UFC and the company's associates, which is what made president Dana White come out all guns blazing over piracy ahead of UFC 257.

It all started with Dana White answering to a UFC fan on his Instagram feed saying, "I can't wait to catch you!" The threat issued by Dana White did not seem to have real-world consequences and had people making jokes and memes about it all over social media.

Advertisement

However, Dana White made it amply clear over the next few interviews that UFC was very serious about not only stopping pirated streaming but catching and persecuting those responsible.

"We've been one of the leagues that have been so proactive on piracy. I love how cool and tough these guys act on social media because – let me tell you what, we've caught a lot of people. Let me tell you what they do: They cry," White said about crack streams hosts. "They cry, and they beg not to be prosecuted and all this other stuff. We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world, and we're going to catch some of these guys in 2021. And I look forward to the crying and the begging… We'll see how tough they are when they get caught," Dana White had said on the matter.

In this regard, Dana White and co. willl have the backing of the newly-passed US law called Protecting Lawful Streaming Act of 2020 that makes large-scale streaming of copyright material a felony.