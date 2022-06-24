UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot will be the next Fight Night offering from the world's premier MMA promotion, and it has a series of exciting matchups to look forward to. The event will go down this Saturday, June 25, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the headliner, No.11-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will take on No.12-ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Both fighters will look to deliver a standout performance to burst into the divisional top 10.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight promo below:

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night this Saturday will see undefeated welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) take on No.10-ranked Neil Magny in what promises to be an all-out war.

Also on the card, Umar Nurmagomedov will look to extend his undefeated streak to a perfect 15-0 when he takes on Nate Maness in a bantamweight clash.

Fans can access multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The Fight Night's prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far