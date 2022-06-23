UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - June 25, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot this weekend. The Fight Night event is set to take place on Saturday, June 25, with several intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

At the top of the fight card, No.11-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will go up against No.12-ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC Fight Night this Saturday will be a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and undefeated prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The main card of UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 10 PM ET / 7 PM ET and fans will no doubt be looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot below.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Vegas 56 event:

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight bout)

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight bout)

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot (heavyweight bout)

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight bout)

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight bout)

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Viera (middleweight bout)

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) has looked nothing short of impressive in his recent octagon appearances. The 25-year-old is on a five-fight win streak and has finished his last two opponents via TKO under two rounds. His sole loss under the UFC banner came against Islam Makhachev in his promotional debut.

Mateusz Gamrot

Boasting an impressive 20-1 record, Mateusz Gamrot is riding a three-fight win streak that saw him finish all of his opponents under two rounds. Much like his opponent, 'Gamer' also has a single blemish on his UFC career, which came in his debut bout.

Neil Magny

Neil Magny (26-8) scored a split-decision win over Max Griffin in March, which tied Georges St. Pierre's record for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. 'The Haitian Sensation' will look to register his third consecutive win as he attempts to halt the momentum of the undefeated Shakvat Rakhmonov.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Holding a perfect 15-0 record, Shavkat Rakhmonov will look to break into the divisional top 10 with a win at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. This will be the first time 'Nomad' faces a ranked opponent in his young UFC career.

Josh Parisian

Josh Parisian (14-5) suffered a third-round TKO loss in his most recent octagon appearance last December. With that defeat, the 32-year-old has gone 1-2 under the promotional banner.

Alan Baudot

Alan Baudot (8-3) will be desperately searching for a victory at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. He is winless in three fights in the promotion, which includes a no-contest. 'Black Samourai' most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Parker Porter in February.

Thiago Moises

Thiago Moises (15-6) has dropped his last two fights in the octagon, with his most recent loss coming against Joel Alvarez in November. Prior to those losses, the Brazilian was riding a three-fight winning streak.

Christos Giagos

Christos Giagos (19-9) will enter the bout on Saturday looking to bounce back from his loss to Arman Tsarukyan, who is heading the card. 'The Spartan' is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Nate Maness

Nate Maness (14-1) is riding a four-fight win streak, which includes three finishes. 'Mayhem' most recently dispatched Tony Gravely via second-round technical knockout in September.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) will face the toughest challenge of his UFC career when he takes on a streaking Maness this Saturday. The 26-year-old has dispatched all of his last three opponents inside two rounds.

Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis (28-8) made an impressive promotional debut with his first-round knockout of Phil Hawes in November. 'The Action Man' went on to score a second-round TKO of Brendan Allen in his next and most recent outing. The 34-year-old now looks set to register another statement-making win and extend his streak to eight victories.

Rodolfo Viera

Rodolfo Viera (8-1) is a submission specialist who has won all of his bouts via finishes. His sole career loss against Anthony Hernandez in February 2021 also came via stoppage. Regardless of who wins, his bout against Curtis is not expected to go the distance.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight promo below:

