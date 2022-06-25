UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (June 25, 2022)?

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada to put on UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot. The action is set to go down this Saturday, June 25 and MMA fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the card is a highly anticipated clash of lightweight prospects as No.11-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan takes on the No.12-ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Both fighters will battle it out to move into the divisional top 10.

In the co-main event of Fight Night this weekend, Neil Magny will attempt to halt the rise of undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov in a welterweight showdown.

The main card will also feature another interesting lightweight contest between Thiago Moises and Christos Giagos.

Also on the card, Umar Nurmagomedov will make his third UFC appearance when he faces Nate Maness in a bantamweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

