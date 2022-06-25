UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (June 25, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot is the next Fight Night effort from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will go down this Saturday, June 25, at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, with several exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

A lightweight showdown will take the main event spot at UFC Vegas 57 as No.11-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan takes on Mateusz Gamrot, who is positioned just below 'Ahalkalakets' at No.12. Expect this fight to be an absolute banger, as both men will aim to break into the top echelon of the stacked 155lbs division with a statement win.

The co-headliner of UFC Fight Night will see No.10-ranked Neil Magny take on No.15-ranked surging welterweight Shakvat Rakhmonov. 'Nomad' is yet to taste defeat in his 15-fight career and the upcoming bout against 'The Haitian Sensation' will be one of his biggest tests till date. However, a strong performance against Magny could potentially elevate the undefeated prospect into the divisional top 10.

The main card will also see Thiago Moises attempt to end his losing streak when he faces Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout. In another intriguing matchup, Nate Maness will seek to hand bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov the first loss of his career.

In a potential main-card opener, Chris Curtis will take on Rodolfo Viera in a middleweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday, June 25, and the main card will commence at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 11 PM GMT on Saturday and the main card will begin at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, June 26.

India

In India, the prelims will start at 4:30 AM IST on June 26, while the main card will get underway at 7:30 AM IST.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight promo below:

