UFC Fight Night video highlights: Josh Emmett edges past Calvin Kattar in close decision, bout wins FOTN

Josh Emmett faced Calvin Kattar in a featherweight headliner at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The showing was impressive for Emmett en route to a closely contested split decision win against the New England Cartel's very best.

Both fighters came out with a lot of feints, content with gauging each other out before unleashing. While Emmett tried to close the distance with large combinations, Kattar tried to stay at range with his signature jab.

'The Boston Finsher' even cut Emmett open above the left eye, although he might have dropped the close round.

The second frame was an equally close affair, although Kattar's jabs seemed to be finding their target more often than not. However, the round likely went to Emmett due to inactivity from Kattar in the closing seconds.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Ambos a la ofensiva en este segundo round Notorio el poderAmbos a la ofensiva en este segundo round #UFCAustin Notorio el poder🔥 Ambos a la ofensiva en este segundo round #UFCAustin https://t.co/lLOc4rUfuT

Emmett clearly edged past Kattar in round three, repeatedly attacking the body while 'The Boston Finisher' struggled to maintain distance. However, New England Cartel's finest came back strong in round four, landing spinning elbows and knees while successfully stuffing takedown attempts.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCAustin Explosividad en los puños en este ultimo round de esta magnífica estelar Explosividad en los puños en este ultimo round de esta magnífica estelar🙌 #UFCAustin https://t.co/p0aExFVAHo

The final frame was another close affair, although Emmett gave it all in the final seconds. By the end of the final bell, the 37-year-old had done enough to reel in the split decision victory. Both fighters will walk home with an extra $50,000 as the bout was awarded the Fight of the Night.

The biggest W of his career! @JoshEmmettUFC gets the nod in the split decision to round off a fire #UFCAustin The biggest W of his career!💢 @JoshEmmettUFC gets the nod in the split decision to round off a fire #UFCAustin! https://t.co/xvgSOxKdar

Josh Emmett calls for title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

Josh Emmett improved his promotional record to 9-2 with his latest victory over Calvin Kattar as UFC Austin. The featherweight staple has been undefeated since 2018 and is currently riding an impressive five-fight win streak.

Ranked No. 7 in the featherweight division prior to his win against Kattar, Emmett has now called for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming trilogy title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

The 37-year-old believes he can be the much-needed new blood at 145 lbs. Emmett said in his post-fight octagon interview:

"I got one more thing to say. There's a huge title fight in two weeks. I want to be sitting cageside to see who I'm fighting next. Dana [White], give me my shot. [Max] Holloway and [Alexander] Volkanovski are arguably some of the best featherweights of all time. So much respect for them, but they need some new blood in the division, and I can get it done."

Josh Emmett had previously picked Volkanovski as the winner of the upcoming UFC 276 title fight.

