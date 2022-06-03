UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut, and it has a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 4 at the UFC Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the headliner, No.7-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov will return to action after his recent submission loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London. 'Drago' will go up against No.8-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is also looking to rebound from his most recent defeat to Curtis Blaydes in September 2021.

Both fighters will hope for a statement-making win to potentially secure another high-profile matchup in the future.

Watch the fight preview for Volkov vs. Rozenstruik below:

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 56 this Saturday will see Dan Ige take on undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev in what promises to be a highly entertaining featherweight bout.

In another exciting matchup, UFC debutant Askar Mozharov will look to score his fourth consecutive finish when he takes on Alonzo Menifield.

Fans can access multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 56 this Saturday:

