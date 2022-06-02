UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - June 4, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut and there are some exciting matchups lined up for MMA fans. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 4, at the UFC's Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the main event, No.7-ranked contender Alexander Volkov will lock horns with No.8-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight showdown.

The co-headliner of UFC Fight Night this weekend will see Dan Ige go up against rising undefeated featherweight prospect Movsar Evloev in what promises to be an all-out war.

Watch Movsar Evloev's highlights below:

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a host of intriguing matchups involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex Da Silva

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

Watch some of the top fighters competing at UFC Vegas 56 below:

Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig (14-9) has lost all of her last three bouts inside the octagon. Her most recent defeat came against Virna Jandiroba via first-round submission in August 2020. 'Lil Bulldog' has been away from the competition as she was recovering from a knee surgery she suffered in her last fight.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-7) is desperate to end her five-fight losing streak in the promotion. Much like her next opponent, the 36-year-old Polish fighter was also submitted in the first-round last time out. Considering Kowalkiewicz's recent run, her appearance at UFC Fight Night this Saturday is crucial for her octagon career.

Joe Solecki

Joe Solecki (11-3) suffered his first loss under the promotional banner against Jared Gordon last October. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, the 28-year-old previously won the first three bouts of his UFC career.

Alex Da Silva

Alex Da Silva (21-3) dropped a unanimous decision to Brad Riddell in his last UFC bout in September 2020. The Brazilian sports a 1-2 record in his last three octagon outings.

Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson (20-4) suffered a devastating first-round loss against Ilia Topuria in December 2020 but has since rattled off two consecutive wins. 'The Leech' most recently submitted Kamuela Kirk via an arm-triangle choke in March.

Daniel Argueta

Daniel Argueta (8-0) has finished six of his eight opponents throughout his career. 'The Determined' will now look to stretch his undefeated record to 9-0 when he makes his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Niklas Stolze

Niklas Stolze (12-5) has gone 0-2 under the UFC banner since making his promotional debut in July 2020. 'Green Mask' most recently got knocked out by Jared Gordon in July 2021.

Benoit Saint-Denis

Benoit Saint-Denis (8-1) was handed the first defeat of his pro-MMA career in his promotional debut against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos last October. Much like his opponent, the 26-year-old will also be hoping to register his first win under the UFC banner.

Johnny Munoz

Johnny Munoz (11-1) made an unsuccessful UFC debut in August 2020 before rebounding with an impressive second-round win over Jamey Simmons a year later. 'Kid Kvenbo' will look to record his second straight finish in the promotion when he takes on Tony Gravely at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Tony Gravely

Tony Gravely (22-7) is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Saimon Oliveira in January. The 30-year-old has won three of his last five bouts in the UFC.

Jeff Molina

A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Jeff Molina (10-2) is riding an impressive nine-fight winning streak. 'El Jefe' made his sophomore UFC appearance last October when he scored a second-round TKO win over Daniel Lacerda.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6) has dropped three of his last four bouts, most recently suffering a first-round TKO against Manel Kape in December. The 33-year-old will look to produce a strong performance at UFC Fight Night when he takes on a streaking Molina.

Rinat Fakhretdinov

Rinat Fakhretdinov boasts a solid 18-1 career with a total of 16 finishes. The 30-year-old Russian most recently dispatched Eric Spicely via first-round KO in January 2021. After over a year of inactivity, 'Gladiator' will make his UFC debut, seeking his 18th straight pro-MMA win.

Andreas Michailidis

Andreas Michailidis (13-5) is coming off a brutal second-round TKO loss against Alex Pereira in November. The 33-year-old is 1-2 in his last three bouts.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield (8-1) will head into UFC Fight Night on the back of a five-fight winning streak. The 'Cold Blooded' American will be making her third promotional appearance this Saturday, hoping to secure her first finish under the banner.

JJ Aldrich

JJ Aldrich (11-4) is riding a three-fight win streak of her own. In her last UFC outing in March, the 29-year-old fought to a unanimous decision win over Gillian Robertson. Aldrich will also have the opportunity to secure her first finish inside the UFC octagon when she takes on a dangerous Blanchfield this Saturday. The American is yet to finish an opponent since starting her UFC journey back in December 2016.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight promo below:

