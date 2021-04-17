UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

There are multiple legal crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives available out there to watch the upcoming event, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States, headlined by Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

These two Middleweights were once booked to lock horns in 2019 at UFC 234 in a championship bout. However, the pay-per-view lost its main event mere hours before the show, as Robert Whittaker had to pull out due to a case of hernia that required emergency surgery. The fight never took place and UFC 234 was headlined by Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva instead.

Whittaker dropped the belt to Adesanya a few months later but has recovered well since with wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. Gastelum is coming into the fight with a win over Ian Heinisch earlier in February, having bounced back well from three consecutive losses.

Whittaker was originally scheduled to face Paulo Costa in the main event of the card, but the latter pulled out due to health issues. Kelvin Gastelum stepped in on a month's notice and will surely be looking to secure a win on Saturday night to build a streak and make his way to the top.

For Robert Whittaker, however, a win would surely mean a title shot next against UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum legal streaming alternatives

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum will be available worldwide for streaming with a UFC Fight Pass subscription that comes at $9.99 per month and $95.99 for annual signup.

In the United States, the card will be broadcasted on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and simulcasted ESPN+ website and app. A monthly ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 and an annual subscription is available at $59.99.

In the UK, viewers can tune into BT Sport 1 via BT Sport Pass available at £25, or watch it on the BT Sport website or app.

In India, the main card for UFC Vegas 24 will be live telecasted on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and it can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

