UFC Fight Tomorrow (May 29, 2021): Is there an event and who is fighting?

UFC is currently on a two-week hiatus after hosting a successful Fight Night event headlined by Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

The UFC is back in action next on June 6, 2021 with Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai, followed by UFC 263, where middleweight king Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against Marvin Vettori and flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face Brandon Moreno for his third title defense. Both bouts are rematches of previously fought contests.

With UFC not hosting any events for the next two weeks, let's take a look back at the Fight Nights and pay-per-views that took place this month, and the fighters who featured in them.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt - May 22, 2021

Rob Font took home the unanimous decision, although at many points during the fight, it seemed like he would secure a knockout over Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt.

In the co-main event of the card, former women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza won against Yan Xiaonan with a second-round TKO and has since gained a spot in the UFC rankings. In other fights of that night, Jared Vanderaa, Norma Dumont, Ricardo Ramos and Jack Hermansson all picked up decisions against Justin Tafa, Felicia Spencer, Bill Algeo, and Edmen Shahbazyan respectively.

UFC 262 - May 15, 2021

UFC 262 pay-per-view saw the much-anticipated lightweight title fight go down between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Much was said about Michael Chandler getting a title shot after just one win.

However, he almost proved his critics wrong by delivering a stellar performance in the first round of the title bout, but failed to capitalize on it. Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira landed a perfect hook on Michael Chandler in the early seconds of the second round and followed it up with a chasedown and knockout to become the eleventh UFC lightweight champion.

The co-feature of UFC 262 saw Tony Ferguson lose his third fight in a row by dropping a decision to Beneil Dariush. 'El Cucuy' was once again caught in a troublesome inverted heel hook that looked like it would make him tap out, but he persisted in a way only Tony Ferguson could, despite grimacing from the pain.

Before UFC 262, UFC hosted two Fight Nights on May 1 and May 8 respectively. The first one saw Jiri Prochazka score a knockout win over Dominick Reyes in the main event, while the headliner of the second one witnessed Marina Rodriguez pick up a decision against 'The Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson.

