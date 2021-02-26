UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 27, 2021?

It has been a few weeks since UFC made its return to their home turf at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States.

This Saturday, on February 27, 2021, the state-of-art venue is going to host UFC Vegas 20, headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane. The two heavyweights were booked to lock horns in the main event of the card after the original headliner between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka got derailed owing to the former's injuries.

Three days 'til they make the Octagon home 💢 #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/HjjhBS9IYT — UFC (@ufc) February 24, 2021

The co-main event of the card will see a light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev.

Other fights on the main card of the night are a Women's flyweight battle between Montana De La Rosa and Mayra Buneo Silva, Pedro Munhoz against Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight contest, and Alex Caceres opposite Kevin Croom in a featherweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane - February 27, 2021

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is currently ranked at no. 4 in the heavyweight division, is coming off a great TKO win over Junior dos Santos, and so is no. 7 ranked Ciryl Gane. Rozenstruik scored his win in August last year at UFC 252, while Gane picked up his at UFC 256 in December.

Yet to be defeated in his career, Ciryl Gane is currently on a 7-fight win streak. Jairzinho Rozenstruik went on a 10-0 record with his last win coming against Alistair Overeem with a clinical knockout, but was then stopped by Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 within 20 seconds in the only loss of his career so far.

Francis Ngannou kills Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds. 🗣🗣



He is insane Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic don’t want that smoke. 😂😂#UFC249



pic.twitter.com/MCIke37HuC — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) May 10, 2020

It is believed that the winner of the bout will be catapulted to the title contention scene. However, there is a possibility that once we have a winner for the Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight championship fight at UFC 260, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be next in line for the belt.

The two heavyweight fighters who will headline Saturday's event have different opinions on Jon Jones jumping the queue. While Ciryl Gane thinks it is a shame that Jones is getting the title shot ahead of the other fighters, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is okay with that.