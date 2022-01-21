UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 22, 2022?

The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view event of the year at UFC 270. The event will deliver a stellar fight card and take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22, 2022.

Headlining the event will be a heavyweight unification title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

The co-main event will see Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo collide for the third consecutive time for the flyweight crown.

Brandon Moreno will enter the bout against Figueiredo looking to record his first successful title defense. 'The Assassin Baby' won the strap with a dominant victory in his second outing against the Brazilian in June 2021. Moreno's impressive win over Figueiredo came just six months after the pair battled to a majority draw in December 2020.

The Mexican will go into the event with a six-fight unbeaten streak on the line. With a win over Figueiredo, 'The Assassin Baby' can perhaps move on from 'Daico' and focus on fresh challenges in the division.

A middleweight bout between Rodolfo Vieira and Wellington Turman opens the card. The fight is followed by a clash of styles between the high-level wrestling of Cody Stamann and the unorthodox striking of Said Nurmagomedov. The third fight on the main card sees the eccentric Michel Pereira take on Andre Fialho.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will battle to determine undisputed baddest man on the planet at UFC 270

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will face interim titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 to determine who is the baddest man on the planet.

Ngannou won the heavyweight title following a stunning knockout victory over Stipe Miocic in their rematch in March 2021. 'The Predator' was originally expected to face the then No.1 contender Derrick Lewis in his first title defense. However, after a conflict of interest between the champion and the promotion, Lewis was booked to take on Ciryl Gane with the interim title up for grabs.

Gane went on to claim the interim belt with an emphatic stoppage win over the fan-favorite fighter in August last year. The win sets up one of the most interesting heavyweight matchups in the history of the sport.

The French native, who holds an unbeaten 10-0 record in MMA, hopes to win a bigger prize when he goes up against his former teammate Francis Ngannou (16-3) this weekend.

