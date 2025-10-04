UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 4, 2025?

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 4, for a stacked pay-per-view event headlined by the light heavyweight championship rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Seven months after their first encounter at UFC 313, Ankalaev and Pereira meet again to settle the score. Their first fight saw Ankalaev surprise many by outpointing Pereira across five rounds.

The win earned him the light heavyweight title and capped a long run of steady progression for the Russian, who entered that bout unbeaten in 13 straight contests. Now 20-1-1, Ankalaev is renowned for his composure and control.

For Pereira, the rematch is a chance to reclaim momentum after his dominant stretch was halted in March. The Brazilian power puncher had been on a blistering run, stopping Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr. in succession to establish himself as one of the sport’s most dangerous finishers.

He remains one of the UFC’s biggest attractions, and this second meeting with Ankalaev feels like a true test of whether technical pressure can once again neutralize raw knockout power.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 card?

In the co-main event of UFC 320, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his belt on the line against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili has turned his tireless wrestling and relentless pace into one of the most effective arsenals in the division, already defending his title twice this year against Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley.

Sandhagen, meanwhile, earned his shot with a sharp TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo and brings a versatile, fluid striking style that could pose new challenges for the Georgian champion.

The rest of the main card is equally compelling. Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in a fight that could have major implications for the title picture. Prochazka’s unpredictable movement makes him a perennial threat, while Rountree has been on a career resurgence, including a gutsy showing against Pereira last year.

In the featherweight division, veteran Josh Emmett takes on rising contender Youssef Zalal. Emmett continues to chase one last title run, relying on his knockout power and grit, while Zalal has rebuilt his UFC career with four straight wins.

Opening the main card, middleweights Abus Magomedov and Joe Pyfer square off in a battle of unranked contenders looking to break into the top fifteen. Magomedov enters on a three-fight win streak, while Pyfer, still building off his breakout from Dana White’s Contender Series, has gone 5-1 inside the octagon and continues to impress fans with his skills.

