UFC fighter Luis 'Violent Bob Ross' Pena gives his verdict on Jake Paul after watching him spar

UFC fighter Luis Pena has witnessed Jake Paul spar and given his prediction for his upcoming fight against Ben Askren.

In a matchup that now has a massive buildup thanks to the internet, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be facing former UFC star Ben Askren in an eight-round boxing match.

Luis Pena took to Twitter earlier today to give his 'honest opinion' on Jake Paul after sitting in on the latter's sparring session.

Interesting getting to sit in on @jakepaul last sparring session before he fights @Benaskren next week good work from my boys @anthony_foreal and @CharlesDecca — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) April 10, 2021

The UFC lightweight appears to be quite impressed by Jake Paul's technical development in the sport, considering the fact that he has been doing this for not too long.

Honest assessment on @jakepaul after last night, can’t lie I’m thoroughly impressed with where he is in his technical development considering how long he’s been doing this — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) April 10, 2021

How long has Jake Paul been boxing?

Jake Paul's first outing as a boxer happened in February 2018, when he faced fellow YouTuber Oladeji Daniel Olatunji, better known as Deji. The fight took place on the undercard of the contest between Jake's brother Logan Paul and KSI.

Jake Paul secured a fifth-round TKO victory in the match after Deji's corner threw in the towel after a series of unanswered strikes.

Jake Paul turned professional with his next fight against another YouTuber, AnEsonGib in January 2020, in Miami. Paul clinched yet another win via TKO, only this time it was in the very first round.

Jake Paul's most recent fight was also his most impressive and talked-about one. Fighting on the undercard of the much awaited Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event, Jake Paul knocked former basketball player Nate Robinson out cold at 1:24 seconds in the first round.

The event took place in November, 2020, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following the victory, Jake Paul called out UFC megastar Conor McGregor along with Ben Askren.

In the weeks that followed, Jake Paul left no stone unturned to get the attention of the world of combat sports by constantly taking shots at multiple decorated MMA stars, including Conor McGregor.

However, he had to dial things down when no substantial response came from the Irishman's side, and instead turned his attention towards Ben Askren.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will fight on April 17 under the banner of Triller Fight Club at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.