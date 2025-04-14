UFC Hall of Famer raises concerning question about Paddy Pimblett following domination over Michael Chandler

Paddy Pimblett delivered arguably the best performance of his career at UFC 314 against Michael Chandler. The UK MMA star broke down Chandler with his pace and crafty striking before earning a third-round TKO.

It was his seventh straight UFC win and the kind of statement that pushes fighters into title conversations. Following the victory, Pimblett called his shots for a potential fight against several top-ranked contenders, including Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen raised a question many fans have silently wondered. Despite his perfect UFC record, Sonnen noted that Pimblett has lost a handful of rounds in fights many believed he barely edged out, most notably against Jared Gordon.

Against Chandler, Pimblett also dropped the first round before turning things around. Speaking on his YouTube channel in the aftermath of UFC 314, Sonnen said:

“Paddy in the UFC has completed about 14 rounds and Paddy in the UFC has lost about six of those rounds. So numbers-wise, he’s undefeated at 100%. That looks pretty impressive. But there’s another number...Those rounds and all of a sudden you got a 60/40 guy... Perhaps Paddy ‘The Baddy’ feels people out. He often in fights loses the first round. He lost the first round tonight."

He added:

“In the Jared Gordon fight, people thought he lost two rounds, some thought he lost all three... Perhaps, dare I say, he’s catching guys at the right time. A lot of people didn’t think he beat Gordon. He came back after 11 months out, and I do not think that was the best version of Bobby Green. And now, the question becomes, is Paddy the baddest 55-pounder out there? Or was that not the Michael Chandler we’re used to?”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:00):

Paddy Pimblett calls out Conor McGregor after UFC 314 win

Paddy Pimblett is eyeing the biggest name in the sport after his career-defining TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Pimblett shifted his attention to former UFC double champ Conor McGregor following the win since 'The Notorious' claimed that he would be keeping a close eye on the UFC 314 co-main event.

Pimblett fired back, referencing McGregor’s public bet on Chandler to win. Speaking about McGregor's bet and calling him out for a potential clash in an interview with TNT Sports, Pimblett said:

“He put a bet on Chandler by knockout. What now, Conor? Should’ve mentioned him in the cage, you little lizard. Thought you would’ve backed your own lads, you know what I mean? Irish and Scouse. Thought you would have backed your own. If you’re coming back, lads, let’s do it. Wembley. Croke Park. I am after you as well.”

