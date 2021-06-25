UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane reveals the one TV show he would like to be on

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane revealed that he’d be open to participating in the acclaimed TV show ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

'Dancing with the Stars' is an incredibly popular American reality show. Different adaptations of this show have been produced in other countries as well. The show’s format generally consists of a celebrity paired with a professional choreographer.

The celebrity-choreographer duo competes against other celebrity-choreographer teams on the show. The team receiving the lowest points in a given week is eliminated, with eliminations usually taking place every week. The last couple remaining at the end of the show is declared the winner.

In a recent interview with UFC analyst Karyn Bryant, heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane spoke about multiple topics. Bryant played a game of ‘No Wrong Answers’ with Ciryl Gane, wherein the Frenchman was supposed to answer whatever questions were asked truthfully.

It was during this interview that Karyn Bryant asked Ciryl Gane which TV game show he would want to be on. Gane began by saying that he doesn't watch TV at all. However, with a nudge from his coach Fernand Lopez, Gane suggested that he’d be willing to participate in 'Dancing with the Stars'. ‘Bon Gamin’ stated:

“I don’t watch the TV. I don’t really watch the TV”, Ciryl Gane said, before his coach, Fernand Lopez, noted that Gane could partake in 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Ciryl Gane proceeded to laugh, and so did Bryant. Following this, Bryant asked Gane whether he could dance and recalled that she’s seen him dance on his Instagram profile. Next, Bryant questioned Gane whether he’d like to take his moves to the acclaimed reality show, in response to which he said:

“Exactly, I like that. This from my sister. My sister, when I was really young, every time in the bedroom, put music and she ask me to dance with her. That’s why. So, thank you, my sister. So, yeah, why not?” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the interview below:

Ciryl Gane is set to face Alexander Volkov in a pivotal heavyweight clash at UFC Vegas 30

Ciryl Gane (left); Alexander Volkov (right)

Ciryl Gane’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane on February 27th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Gane’s next opponent, Alexander Volkov, also competed in February and secured an impressive victory. Volkov’s most recent fight was a second-round TKO win over Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov on February 6, 2021.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the winner of the Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov matchup will find themselves in the UFC heavyweight title picture later this year. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is expected to defend his title against Derrick Lewis next.

The Gane-Volkov winner will find himself in the mix for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, with MMA legends Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones also looming large over the UFC heavyweight title landscape. The five-round heavyweight bout between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov will headline the UFC Vegas 30 fight card on June 26th, 2021.

