UFC heavyweight credits Jairzinho Rozenstruik as reason to "restart" his career more "professionally" following 'Bigi Boy's'  release

A UFC heavyweight has credited Jairzinho Rozenstruik, stating that Rozenstruik was the reason for restarting his career "more professionally."

After suffering a lackluster decision defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia, 'Bigi Boy' has reportedly been cut from the promotion's roster.

In regard to the news, A fan on X asked 34-year-old Bahraini UFC heavyweight Shamil Gaziev:

"@GazievMMA I have an important question. It appears that your former opponent, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, has been cut from the UFC. What are your thoughts? Congratulations on your most recent amazing win. I am rooting for you!"

Gaziev replied:

"I wish him only good things in his life. He became a reason to restart my career more professionally. I learned a lot after that loss"

Gaziev, who has a professional record of 14-1, squared off against Rozenstruik in 2024 and lost the bout via TKO. This loss marked the first in his professional career.

Since the loss to 'Bigi Boy', Gaziev has won his last two fights, with his most recent coming against Thomas Petersen at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1.

Dana White labels Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik as "horrible"

At the post-fight conference, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about his thoughts on the contest between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He branded the fight "horrible."

White said:

"Horrible. Horrible fight...Sergei won. He won the fight . Wasn’t fun to watch. The only fight all night that got booed. But he won at the end of the day. Styles make fights and it’s not like he’s normally in bad fights, the guy comes in throws hard punches and tonight just wasn’t fun."

White added:

"Francis [Ngannou] and Derrick Lewis is probably one of the s****iest fights of all time... But you look at those two separately, it wasn’t their night tonight. But it doesn’t diminish what Sergei is capable of doing. ”

Check out Dana White's comments about Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (1:32):

