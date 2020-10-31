Dustin Poirier is a man of his word. And if his latest tweet is to be considered, we might see the former interim lightweight champion with some new ink soon.

Dustin Poirier’s American Top Team teammate Sabah Homasi secured a knockout win over former UFC fighter and 47-bout veteran Bobby Voelker at Bellator 250 a couple of days ago.

The fight ended via a brutal flying knee early in the second round. Homasi is now on a 4-fight win-streak in Bellator in a highly competitive welterweight division.

It seems that Dustin Poirier had some sort of a deal with the “Sleek Sheik” about getting inked if he wins via flying knee KO.

“The Diamond,” said that there is a ‘tattoo incoming’ after retweeting ESPN MMA’s short video of Homasi’s brutal knockout.

We had a bet going fight week that if he did this we'd all get a tattoo... tattoo incoming @mikebrownmma https://t.co/eRlJPPJ9xb — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 30, 2020

Poirier already has some of the best tattoos in the UFC.

Homasi, interestingly, had represented American Top Team in The Ultimate Fighter a few years ago.

Dustin Poirier had won the Interim UFC lightweight championship last year in April after a win over former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

He would lose his subsequent title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov later in the year.

However, ‘The Diamond’ made an impressive comeback after his submission loss, winning against Dan Hooker and stopping the latter’s march towards the 155-pound title shot.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent retirement, Dustin Poirier is again a front runner to reclaim his lightweight title once again.

Dustin Poirier scheduled to take on Conor McGregor early in 2021

Following his win against Dan Hooker in June, UFC was keen on finding an opponent for Dustin Poirier and schedule a fight for him soon.

Negotiations were started and Conor McGregor is next in line for ‘The Diamond’ in what looks like early 2021.

While both fighters were keen on fighting at welterweight UFC president Dana White said the fight makes ‘no sense’ at 170 pounds. And, with Khabib’s subsequent retirement, both fighters have publicly declared that they will fight at lightweight.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

Dustin had been knocked out by Conor in their first encounter at UFC 148. While McGregor would go on to win 2 championships, Dustin returned to lightweight to make an impressive run of his own.

The rematch promises to be a much closer affair with both fighters more experienced and bigger box office draws than before.

The title ramifications of the bout are also not lost in the MMA community. Many believe that this fight may be to crown the new UFC lightweight champion.

If not, then the winner is almost guaranteed to be next in line for the 155-pound title shot.