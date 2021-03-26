UFC line-up for tonight (March 27, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

UFC is returning to their home arena once again with a heavyweight title fight headlining a stacked card this weekend.

UFC 260 is set to take place this Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The event can be streamed live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

The main event of the card will see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defend his belt against top contender Francis Ngannou. The two will go head-to-head a second time this weekend in a rematch of their UFC 220 bout, which Francis Ngannou lost via unanimous decision.

UFC 260 was scheduled to have a second title fight in the co-main event as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was set to defend his belt against Brian Ortega. However, Volkanovksi tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the bout, pushing the matchup to another date.

A welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and No.10-ranked Vicente Luque will now serve as the co-main event of the pay-per-view.

“It’s going to feel good to prove to myself that I’m still that guy. He’s coming for me and I’m coming for him. It’s a very important fight and I’m excited about it.”@TWooodley has his sights on a big-time performance against Vicente Luque. #UFC260https://t.co/5kJCpjEGnl — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 25, 2021

Among the other fights on the card, Sean O'Malley will meet Thomas Almeida in a bantamweight contest. O'Malley will be looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career, which he suffered last August at the hands of Marlon Vera. For Almeida, it is a more do-or-die fight as he has lost four of his last five UFC fights.

A woman's flyweight bout between Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick will also take place on the UFC 260 main card. The fight was originally scheduled for UFC 258 but had to be cancelled due to Robertson withdrawing from the bout due to non-COVID health issues.

The fifth and final fight on the main card is a lightweight clash between Jamie Mullarkey and Khama Worthy.

UFC 260: Full fight card

A number of fights had to be dropped from the UFC 260 card due to COVID-19 protocols. Other than the co-main event title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega, Jessica Penne vs Hannah Goldy, Randa Markos vs Luana Pinheiro, and Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight were also cancelled due to fighters testing positive for COVID-19.

A light-heavyweight matchup between Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute and a heavyweight contest between Blagoy Ivanov and Marcin Tybura were also cancelled, but due to non-COVID health issues.

Here's the full card for UFC 260:

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (Men's heavyweight) - Main Event

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque (Men's welterweight) - Co-main Event

Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida (Men's bantamweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick (Women's flyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy (Men's lightweight)

Prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant (Men's light-heavyweight)

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Men's welterweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Men's light-heavyweight)

Shane Young vs Omar Morales (Men's featherweight)

Early Prelims

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar (Men's middleweight)