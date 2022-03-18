UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (March 19, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut. A packed O2 Arena in London will play host to the event, which is set to go down this Saturday, March 19, 2022.

At the top of the card, rising heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall will compete in his first UFC main event opposite No. 6-ranked contender Alexander Volkov. The fight is a big step forward for the Brit, who can get closer to the top five with a win over his Russian rival.

In the co-main event, Dan Hooker will return to featherweight to take on Arnold Allen, who holds one of the longest active winning streaks in the division. An impressive win over 'Almighty' could catapult 'The Hangman' to the upper echelons of the 145-pound division.

The main card will also see Paddy Pimblett make his sophomore appearance to take on Rodrigo Vargas.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall - Timings

The following are the Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

In the US, the prelims will kick off at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT on Saturday, March 19, and the main card will commence at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 5 PM GMT on Saturday, March 19. The main card will begin at 8 PM GMT on Saturday, March 19.

India

For Indian viewers, the prelims will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19, while the main card will get underway at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 20.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the London Fight Night card this weekend:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Edited by Aziel Karthak