UFC middleweight Julian Marquez shares photos of horrific car accident, assures he is safe

Julian Marquez encountered a nasty car accident on Sunday, February 21. The UFC middleweight shared photos of the horrific collision on his Twitter account, where the cars of both parties got wrecked. Marquez, however, confirmed that he endured no injuries from the accident.

"All I can say is I have an angel protecting me. Blessed no one was harmed or injured," Marquez wrote on Twitter.

All I can say is I have an angel protecting me 👼 . Blessed no one was harmed or injured. #blessed pic.twitter.com/eSWl4COhYy — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 22, 2021

The 30-year-old fighter is 8-2-0 in his professional MMA career. After securing a UFC contract with a win over Phil Hawes at Dana White's Contender Series in 2017, Julian Marquez has won two and lost one fight in the promotion.

Marquez recently fought Maki Pitolo at UFC 258, where he scored a submission victory in the final round of the clash.

Julian Marquez's valentine saga with Miley Cyrus

After Julian Marquez edged past Maki Pitolo in his last fight, 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' requested Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine's during the post-fight interview. Marquez said:

"I have been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and to call these people out. Right now, it's my time to shine... So, Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine's?" said Marquez.

Surprisingly, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer responded to the callout and said Marquez will have his wish granted if he shaves an 'MC' into his chest hair, to which the UFC middleweight replied:

"If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in," tweeted Marquez.

The hilarious back-and-forth between Cyrus and Marquez brought good laughter among MMA fans. Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier said that he couldn't believe Marquez's response to the popular singer.

"You know... anything is possible. Let's see what we've got going on right now. Let's hope that date happens... we'll probably get an ice cream and go to a picnic, walk around the park or walk around on an ocean. Just because she's Miley Cyrus," said Marquez.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Julian Marquez stated that he hasn't given up on the possibility of taking Cyrus on a date.