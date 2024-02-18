"UFC needs new judges" - Fighters and fans react as Ian Garry edges out Geoff Neal in "frustrating" split decision, calls to "retire" Colby Covington

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Garry has just wrapped up at UFC 298, and the outcome saw the Irishman preserve his undefeated record via split decision in a largely uneventful fight. Naturally, the social media response was not too kind.

In fact, MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson took to X to decry the judging, feeling as though Neal had done enough to win:

"OMG UFC needs new judges"

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall also criticized the decision, even daring to accuse the promotion of somehow manufacturing the result:

"That was the most absurd sh*t ever witnessed what f***ing fights were they watching UFC is rigged smh"

Another UFC fighter, Michael Chiesa, had this to say:

"I thought Neal won it. That was close though. #UFC298"

That decision continued to be questioned by others.

"30-27 investigate that judge"

Ian Garry's win over Geoff Neal

Ahead of the fight, both men were embroiled in something of a personal dynamic due to the Irishman previously using the American's mugshot as a means of promoting their bout.

As for what comes next, Garry called out none other than Colby Covington in his post-fight interview, vowing to retire him for his past words.

"Hunter [Campbell], you know what I want. His name is Colby 'Chaos' Covington."

Whether 'The Future' gets the bout with Covington will be something for the UFC to address, given that 'Chaos' previously requested a matchup with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Conor McGregor predicted an Ian Garry win at UFC 298

Ahead of UFC 298, Conor McGregor offered his predictions for the pay-per-view. As expected, he picked his countryman Ian Garry to emerge victorious.

However, the manner of victory that 'The Notorious' described couldn't have been further from the truth, as he predicted a first-round finish over Geoff Neal.

"Garry is going to run thru Geoff in the first round."

Instead, both men had a closely contested slog that did neither of them any favors in the eyes of the fans, many of whom came into the weekend with mixed feelings about Garry due to him previously using his opponent's mugshot as a promotional tool.